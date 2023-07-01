Report: Former Jazzman Dante Exum Returns To NBA With Mavericks

DALLAS – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Jazz guard Dante Exum will return to the NBA as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

The deal is guaranteed but the length and size of the contract have yet to be released.

Free agent G Dante Exum – a former No. 5 overall pick – is returning to the NBA on a guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Brandon Rosenthal tells ESPN. After leading Partizan to their first title in a decade, Exum brings his perimeter versatility to the Mavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Exum was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Dennis Lindsey, Dallas’ assistant general manager and former general manager of the Utah Jazz, drafted Dante Exum nearly a decade ago.

In his five years as a Jazzman, Exum was plagued with injuries. He dealt with knee, ankle, and shoulder problems in his time in the NBA.

Dennis Lindsey, a recent addition to the Mavs’ front office, drafted Dante Exum with the Jazz. Injuries derailed his time in Utah, but Exum is a good perimeter defender. https://t.co/x8NX2SjGZ4 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 2, 2023

Exum was traded to the Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson in 2019. After short stints with Cleveland and Houston, Exum made his way overseas.

Exum joined the EuroLeague as a member of FC Barcelona. In 2022, Exum signed with Partizan.

Exum and Partizan won the ABA League Championship in 2023.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

