Former Utah DB Helps Stallions Win Back-To-Back USFL Championships

Jul 1, 2023, 8:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the 2023 USFL Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions.

The USFL title game took place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, July 1.

The Stallions beat the Maulers, 28-12.

With the win, Birmingham won its second straight league championship.

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions*

The former Utah defensive back recorded three total tackles and two solo tackles in Birmingham’s 28-12 win over the Maulers.

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers

The former Utah quarterback was 24/37 passing for 143 yards in Pittsburgh’s 28-12 loss to the Stallions. Williams also ran the ball four times for 38 yards. The quarterback fumbled the ball twice, including one lost fumble.

Former BYU Cougars

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 28-12 loss to the Stallions.

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

Pittsburgh finished the year with a 4-6 record (1-1 in the postseason). Birmingham went 8-2 in the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

