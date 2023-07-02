The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Jordan Clarkson Renegotiates Deal, Finalizes Multi-Year Extension With Jazz

Jul 2, 2023, 8:58 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson renegotiated his current contract and is finalizing a multi-year extension to remain a member of the Utah Jazz for years to come, according to The Atheltic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

RELATED STORIES

The NBA insider reported Clarkson’s new deal on Sunday, July 2.

According to Charania, the veteran guard will finalize a three-year deal worth $55 million to stay in Salt Lake City long-term.

“Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26.”

Prior to the start of NBA free agency on June 30, Clarkson opted into the final year of his previous contract with the Jazz.

Clarkson has been a member of the Jazz since the 2019-20 season when Utah acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for former lottery pick Dante Exum.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

Former BYU men's golf standout Peter Kuest tied for fourth place at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament on the PGA Tour.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

The Jazz are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for former Weber State and current Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Helps Stallions Win Back-To-Back USFL Championships

Here is how the local players performed during the 2023 USFL Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Jazzman Dante Exum Returns To NBA With Mavericks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Jazz guard Dante Exum will return to the NBA as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Breaks Scoreless Draw In Stoppage Time

Real Salt Lake and Toronto had gone scoreless through 93 minutes before Anderson Julio gave RSL a lead just before the game's conclusion.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Scores In Stoppage Time To Lift Real Salt Lake Over Toronto FC

RSL put up a strong 90-plus minute performance capped by a late Anderson Julio goal, giving the Sandy-based club a win over Toronto FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Report: Jordan Clarkson Renegotiates Deal, Finalizes Multi-Year Extension With Jazz