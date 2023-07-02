Report: Jordan Clarkson Renegotiates Deal, Finalizes Multi-Year Extension With Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson renegotiated his current contract and is finalizing a multi-year extension to remain a member of the Utah Jazz for years to come, according to The Atheltic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The NBA insider reported Clarkson’s new deal on Sunday, July 2.

According to Charania, the veteran guard will finalize a three-year deal worth $55 million to stay in Salt Lake City long-term.

“Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26.”

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Prior to the start of NBA free agency on June 30, Clarkson opted into the final year of his previous contract with the Jazz.

Clarkson has been a member of the Jazz since the 2019-20 season when Utah acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for former lottery pick Dante Exum.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland