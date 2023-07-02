The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

Jul 2, 2023, 11:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are among the teams interested in trading for former Weber State and current Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

RELATED STORIES

According to multiple reports, Lillard spoke with the Blazers on July 1 and requested a trade out of Portland. The NBA All-Star reportedly asked for a trade to the Miami Heat, who won the Eastern Conference last season.

Later that day, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin addressed the guard’s demand.

“We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else,” Cronin said via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

Wojnarowski reported that front offices around the league have the “impression” that Portland is looking for a “star-level return package” for Lillard and “Cronin plans to look well beyond” the Heat to land that type of deal.

Following Lillard’s request and Cronin’s comments, Amick reported the Jazz as one of the teams that would “love to land” the former Weber State standout via trade. In addition to the Jazz, the NBA writer said the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have an interest in Lillard.

RELATED: Reports: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat

“There is no shortage of teams that would love to land Damian Lillard, with Philly, the Clippers and Utah known to be among the many,” Amick tweeted along with a link to a recent article he wrote on the Lillard situation. “But the Blazers star wants to go to Miami. So…what will Blazers GM Joe Cronin do?”

In 2017, a Twitter user asked Lillard what team he’d be interested in signing with other than the Blazers. This was Lillard’s response:

“If blazers said they didn’t want me… Utah Jazz or Lakers.” – Damian Lillard

This year, Lillard has continued to speak highly of the Beehive State, including comments made during February’s NBA All-Star Weekend and this summer at Weber State’s alumni game.

RELATED: Former Weber State Star Damian Lillard Wins 2023 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Last season, the Blazers had a record of 33-49. Portland has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Lillard’s best playoff run with Portland came in the 2018-19 season when the Blazers reached the Western Conference Finals.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

He’s played his entire professional career in Portland.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

Former BYU men's golf standout Peter Kuest tied for fourth place at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament on the PGA Tour.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jordan Clarkson Renegotiates Deal, Finalizes Multi-Year Extension With Jazz

Jordan Clarkson reportedly renegotiated his current contract and is finalizing a multi-year extension to remain a member of the Utah Jazz.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Helps Stallions Win Back-To-Back USFL Championships

Here is how the local players performed during the 2023 USFL Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Jazzman Dante Exum Returns To NBA With Mavericks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Jazz guard Dante Exum will return to the NBA as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Breaks Scoreless Draw In Stoppage Time

Real Salt Lake and Toronto had gone scoreless through 93 minutes before Anderson Julio gave RSL a lead just before the game's conclusion.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Scores In Stoppage Time To Lift Real Salt Lake Over Toronto FC

RSL put up a strong 90-plus minute performance capped by a late Anderson Julio goal, giving the Sandy-based club a win over Toronto FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard