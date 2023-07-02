The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jul 2, 2023, 12:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s golf standout Peter Kuest tied for fourth place at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament on the PGA Tour.

RELATED STORIES

Peter Kuest ties for 4th place at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan from June 29-July 2.

Kuest tied for fourth place at the event and finished three shots back on the leaderboard.

The Fresno, California native finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a score of 21 under par.

The BYU product opened the tournament by shooting a round of 64 on June 29. Kuest followed up the impressive start with a score of 70 in his second round. The golfer’s weekend began with a score of 65 before he closed out the event with a round of 68 on Sunday.

Kuest’s final round featured five birdies and one bogey.

Prior to his career on the PGA Tour, Kuest played golf at BYU from 2016-20. Kuest won the Utah Open in 2020.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

1. Rickie Fowler (-24) *winner via playoff

T2. Collin Morikawa (-24)

T2. Adam Hadwin (-24)

T4. Taylor Moore (-21)

T4. Peter Kuest (-21)

T4. Lucas Glover (-21)

7. Adam Schenk (-20)

8. Justin Lower (-19)

The purse for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic was $8.8 million.

Other local golfers at Rocker Mortgage Classic

After winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, Utah’s Tony Finau missed the cut at this year’s tournament. Finau posted scores of 72 and 71 to open the event.

RELATED: Former BYU Golfer Zac Blair Posts Top Five Finish At Travelers Championship

Like Finau, former BYU standout Zac Blair missed the cut at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Blair had rounds of 74 and 72 to start the tournament. Blair was coming off a top-five finish at the Travelers Championship.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

The Jazz are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for former Weber State and current Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jordan Clarkson Renegotiates Deal, Finalizes Multi-Year Extension With Jazz

Jordan Clarkson reportedly renegotiated his current contract and is finalizing a multi-year extension to remain a member of the Utah Jazz.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Helps Stallions Win Back-To-Back USFL Championships

Here is how the local players performed during the 2023 USFL Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Jazzman Dante Exum Returns To NBA With Mavericks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Jazz guard Dante Exum will return to the NBA as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Breaks Scoreless Draw In Stoppage Time

Real Salt Lake and Toronto had gone scoreless through 93 minutes before Anderson Julio gave RSL a lead just before the game's conclusion.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Scores In Stoppage Time To Lift Real Salt Lake Over Toronto FC

RSL put up a strong 90-plus minute performance capped by a late Anderson Julio goal, giving the Sandy-based club a win over Toronto FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic