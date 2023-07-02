BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s golf standout Peter Kuest tied for fourth place at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament on the PGA Tour.

Peter Kuest ties for 4th place at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was held at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan from June 29-July 2.

Kuest tied for fourth place at the event and finished three shots back on the leaderboard.

The Fresno, California native finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a score of 21 under par.

The BYU product opened the tournament by shooting a round of 64 on June 29. Kuest followed up the impressive start with a score of 70 in his second round. The golfer’s weekend began with a score of 65 before he closed out the event with a round of 68 on Sunday.

Clutch moment for the Monday qualifier 😤@Peter_Kuest moves to T4 after a birdie on 17 @RocketClassic. He needs a two-way T4 or better to secure Special Temporary Membership on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/fknGSHCeeT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2023

Kuest’s final round featured five birdies and one bogey.

Prior to his career on the PGA Tour, Kuest played golf at BYU from 2016-20. Kuest won the Utah Open in 2020.

354-yard drive

200 yards ➡️ 4 feet

Eagle Monday qualifier @Peter_Kuest overpowers the 554-yard par 5 and is just one back @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/63wRFKYVru — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2023

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

1. Rickie Fowler (-24) *winner via playoff

T2. Collin Morikawa (-24)

T2. Adam Hadwin (-24)

T4. Taylor Moore (-21)

T4. Peter Kuest (-21)

T4. Lucas Glover (-21)

7. Adam Schenk (-20)

8. Justin Lower (-19)

The purse for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic was $8.8 million.

Other local golfers at Rocker Mortgage Classic

After winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022, Utah’s Tony Finau missed the cut at this year’s tournament. Finau posted scores of 72 and 71 to open the event.

RELATED: Former BYU Golfer Zac Blair Posts Top Five Finish At Travelers Championship

Like Finau, former BYU standout Zac Blair missed the cut at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Blair had rounds of 74 and 72 to start the tournament. Blair was coming off a top-five finish at the Travelers Championship.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland