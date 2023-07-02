Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect found dead

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Two men are dead after an apparent hit-and-run collision killed a cyclist in Centerville. The driver suspected of being involved was later found dead.

Police, investigating the cyclist death, contacted a man in West Bountiful they believed was driving the vehicle that struck him. That man ran into his home and took his life by suicide, Centerville Police Department said.

The cyclist has been identified as 63-year-old Kevin Reed Jessop of Bountiful. The man suspected of hitting him with a white Toyota Tundra is 43-year-old Justin Dewayne Bennett.

Police said calls were first made about a collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle at 11:18 Saturday night at approximately 600 South Frontage Road in Centerville. Jessop was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses provided a description of the Toyota that led them to Bennett’s home in West Bountiful, Centerville PD said in a release.

“Officers on scene located vehicle pieces on the ground outside the home. Officers then briefly made contact with Bennett outside his home,” and he fled inside, police said. Police then heard a single gunshot.

“Officers remained outside the home and a search warrant was completed. Officers entered the home and located Bennett deceased,” police said. The Toyota involved in the hit-and-run collision was found inside Bennett’s garage, according to police. The specific circumstances that led to the collision is under investigation. Bennett’s death is being investigated jointly between the Centerville and West Bountiful police departments, police said. “The Centerville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families of both men,” the release states.