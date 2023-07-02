The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Indiana Jones’s newest adventure debuts at lukewarm $60 million in North America

Jul 2, 2023, 2:31 PM

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Ethann Isidore, from left, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-B...

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Ethann Isidore, from left, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn’t rush to the theater in significant numbers to see “ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.

The film, reportedly budgeted north of $250 million, came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million in ticket sales from 4,600 North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. It easily earned the No. 1 title but was not the high-rolling sendoff for one of modern cinema’s most iconic actor/character pairings that anyone hoped. Disney is projecting that it will make $82 million domestically through the fourth of July holiday and $152 million globally.

“Dial of Destiny” is the long-delayed fifth installment in the Steven Spielberg/George Lucas-created adventure series that began in 1981, and the first Spielberg himself hasn’t directed. Veteran James Mangold stepped in to take the reins overseeing the Spielberg-approved script, which finds an older Dr. Jones retiring from his university job and swept up on a new adventure with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

“It’s impressive that a franchise that’s over 40 years old is No. 1 at the box office. But there’s no question there were higher hopes for the debut of this movie,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “This is Indiana Jones. This is a summer movie icon.”

The film made its splashy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with a fitting celebration of Ford, who has said this was his last time playing the character.

‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

But then it was hit with lukewarm reviews. This was an unexpected and unwelcome hurdle, considering it was coming after the maligned fourth film, 2008’s “Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Another contributing snag was that a significant portion of the target audience, older viewers, don’t tend to buy many tickets on opening weekend for big blockbusters. But even “Crystal Skull,” budgeted at a reported $185 million, managed to gross over $790 million.

“Sometimes reviews don’t matter, but the sentiment coming out of Cannes was very powerful,” Dergarabedian said. “It set off a narrative where people were already feeling disappointed and they hadn’t even seen it.”

Second place went to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” with $11.5 million, bringing its domestic total to around $340 million. “Elemental” landed in third place with $11.3 million.

Aside from “Dial of Destiny,” the weekend’s other main new opener was the animated “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” which debuted in sixth place with $5.2 million.

“Dial of Destiny’s” underwhelming debut comes just a few weeks after both Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” and Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” had lackluster openings in North America. “Elemental,” like Indy 5, also premiered at Cannes to middling reception.

And yet, “Elemental” in its three weeks in theaters has held on much better than “The Flash,” which plummeted again to $5 million, bringing its domestic total to $99.3 million. Disney also saw similarly promising holds with “The Little Mermaid,” now at over $280 million domestically and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ which has grossed over $345 million. After the holiday, Disney will be responsible for nearly half of the summer box office earnings.

“The entire story isn’t told on the opening weekend,” Dergarabedian said.

Disney has a “clear weekend” ahead with no competing blockbusters, when studio heads can reasonably hope for more families and older audiences to buy tickets. But things will only get more challenging for “Dial of Destiny” in the coming weeks with a crowded July. “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part I” opens on July 12, followed by “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” on July 21.

“The ups and downs at the box office are giving us whiplash,” Dergarabedian said. “And we’re still on the cusp of some of the biggest movies of the summer.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” $60 million.

2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $11.5 million.

3. “Elemental,” $11.3 million.

4. “No Hard Feelings,” $7.5 million.

5. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $7 million.

6. “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” $5.2 million.

7. “The Little Mermaid,” $5.2 million.

8. “The Flash,” $5 million.

9. “Asteroid City,” $3.8 million.

10. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $1.8 million.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Fans of late-night menu options were invited to visit Jack in the Box's pop-up restaurant, Dogg in ...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

Jack in the Box opens a temporary Snoop Dogg themed restaurant

Jack in the Box announced it opened a pop-up restaurant themed after fellow California legend Snoop Dogg – and no, gin and juice will not be on the menu.

2 days ago

FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Fest...

Associated Press

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89

Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89. The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit “Little Miss Sunshine.”

3 days ago

Geraldo Rivera seen here, on May 26, 2022 in New York City announced that he was leaving Fox News a...

Liam Reilly, CNN

Geraldo Rivera says he quit Fox News after being fired from ‘The Five’

Television veteran Geraldo Rivera announced on Thursday that he was leaving Fox News after being fired from the program “The Five.”

4 days ago

Madonna photo...

Dan Heching, CNN

Madonna recovering from ‘serious bacterial infection,’ postpones tour

Madonna is taking time to heal after a health scare, which will postpone at least some of her Celebration world tour that had been set to commence next month.

5 days ago

Julian Sands...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and '90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday.

6 days ago

Pat Sajak attends a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L...

Associated Press

Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires

Ryan Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Indiana Jones’s newest adventure debuts at lukewarm $60 million in North America