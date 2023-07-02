The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church of Jesus Christ invites Utah young single adults to unique summer conference

Jul 2, 2023, 3:28 PM

The spires of the historic Slat Lake Temple (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time, all young single adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the Utah area are invited to the same conference.

The Utah Area YSA Conference includes multiple activities and speakers across several days in August, and the church’s Utah Area Presidency is hoping that through the conference, young single adults will build friendships and strengthen their faith.

In a video on the website dedicated to the conference, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said all of the young single adults in the state are being invited to “come together in Christ,” which is the theme of the conference.

“As we come together in Christ, we feel a greater sense of belonging, we feel the love of our Heavenly Father more deeply, we receive guidance and direction from the Holy Ghost, our faith in Jesus Christ is strengthened and we’re reminded that through him we can find peace and joy during difficult times and at all times,” he said.

The schedule includes:

 

  • A concert featuring OneRepublic, Tori Kelly and Jordan Smith on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the LaVell Edwards Stadium at BYU.
  • A young single adult dance on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.
  • An evening 5K run on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.
  • The Gather Together Conference on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Salt Lake City.
  • An area devotional on Sunday, Aug. 20 with Elder Christofferson at the Marriott Center at BYU.

 

The Gather Together Conference runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at the Salt Palace Convention Center and at nearby church facilities, like the Church History Museum and FamilySearch Library.

The conference will have service projects, escape rooms, a replica of the Old Testament tabernacle, speed dating, sports, board games, karaoke and other activities.

Those registered for the conference will be able to use Utah Transit Authority services for free on Aug. 19.

Tickets for the conference are $50, and that ticket can get attendees access for any of the events they choose during registration.

Irene Caso, media relations manager with the church’s communication department, said the Utah Area Presidency “believes this is a unique opportunity for young single adults to better understand their divine potential as children of God and as future leaders in the church.”

She said it is important to bring young single adults together “in unity and service” and build knowledge of Jesus Christ and his teachings.

“This conference is a unique opportunity for young single adults to spend time in each other’s company and receive divine guidance from church leaders,” Caso said.

Young single adults between 18 and 31, and their friends, are invited to attend.

The devotional will be broadcast to the entire Utah area; those with tickets to the conference will be invited to attend in person.

Registration for the conference closes at the end of July.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Hun...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Russia’s Uprising and Religion in Democracy

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Huntsman Jr. about the impact of the Military uprising in Russia and also talks with Jonathan Rauch about the role of religion in democracy.

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Erin Cox

Parishioners pushing to save 110-year-old Utah church from possible sale

 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church rests at the corner of 11th and 7th and has been a community center for Catholics and other organizations for the past 110 years.  

8 days ago

FILE: The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewRadio

Tabernacle Choir cancels rehearsal and live taping due to illnesses

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has canceled a rehearsal and live taping this Sunday due to illness.

10 days ago

The second edition of “Preach My Gospel,” a guide for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. (The ...

Josh Ellis

Church releases second edition of ‘Preach My Gospel’

The second edition of "Preach My Gospel" has been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nearly 20 years after its initial publication.

11 days ago

Orem Temple rendering...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Open house, dedication dates announced for Orem Utah Temple

The Orem Utah Temple will be dedicated on Jan. 21, 2024, with an open house beginning on Oct. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.

13 days ago

Tabernacle Choir in the Cosmovitral Botanico in Toluca, Mexico. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir kicks off world tour in Mexico City

A long and productive first day for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Mexico City as they kicked off their world tour.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Church of Jesus Christ invites Utah young single adults to unique summer conference