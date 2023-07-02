Church of Jesus Christ invites Utah young single adults to unique summer conference

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time, all young single adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the Utah area are invited to the same conference.

The Utah Area YSA Conference includes multiple activities and speakers across several days in August, and the church’s Utah Area Presidency is hoping that through the conference, young single adults will build friendships and strengthen their faith.

In a video on the website dedicated to the conference, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said all of the young single adults in the state are being invited to “come together in Christ,” which is the theme of the conference.

“As we come together in Christ, we feel a greater sense of belonging, we feel the love of our Heavenly Father more deeply, we receive guidance and direction from the Holy Ghost, our faith in Jesus Christ is strengthened and we’re reminded that through him we can find peace and joy during difficult times and at all times,” he said.

The schedule includes:

A concert featuring OneRepublic, Tori Kelly and Jordan Smith on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the LaVell Edwards Stadium at BYU.

A young single adult dance on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

An evening 5K run on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.

The Gather Together Conference on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Salt Lake City.

An area devotional on Sunday, Aug. 20 with Elder Christofferson at the Marriott Center at BYU.

The Gather Together Conference runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at the Salt Palace Convention Center and at nearby church facilities, like the Church History Museum and FamilySearch Library.

The conference will have service projects, escape rooms, a replica of the Old Testament tabernacle, speed dating, sports, board games, karaoke and other activities.

Those registered for the conference will be able to use Utah Transit Authority services for free on Aug. 19.

Tickets for the conference are $50, and that ticket can get attendees access for any of the events they choose during registration.

Irene Caso, media relations manager with the church’s communication department, said the Utah Area Presidency “believes this is a unique opportunity for young single adults to better understand their divine potential as children of God and as future leaders in the church.”

She said it is important to bring young single adults together “in unity and service” and build knowledge of Jesus Christ and his teachings.

“This conference is a unique opportunity for young single adults to spend time in each other’s company and receive divine guidance from church leaders,” Caso said.

Young single adults between 18 and 31, and their friends, are invited to attend.

The devotional will be broadcast to the entire Utah area; those with tickets to the conference will be invited to attend in person.

Registration for the conference closes at the end of July.