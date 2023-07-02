Man arrested for allegedly aiming shotgun at West Jordan police officers and bystanders

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police officers had to shoot pepper balls at a man who allegedly aimed a shotgun at cars Saturday night.

Ellery Stanton Jensen, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four second-degree felony charges of assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, four third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with an arresting officer, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 9 p.m., West Jordan police officers responded to a call of a man pointing a shotgun at cars while in the middle of the road at 8435 S 2700 W.

According to the affidavit, Jenson pointed his shotgun at the two responding police officers and refused their commands to drop his weapon.

“(Jenson) did not drop the weapon until another officer shot him with pepper ball munitions,” stated the affidavit, and they placed him into custody without further issue.

One group of witnesses told police that Jenson pointed his shotgun at their car while standing in the middle of the road.

Another witness stated, “As the cars passed by, (Jenson) would act as if they were shooting the car. The witness said the (suspect) was screaming and yelling,” according to the affidavit.

Police identified the gun that Jenson was using was a loaded BB gun that was capable of causing injury to people and vehicles.