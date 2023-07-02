The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One person dead in a fiery small plane crash at South Carolina beach resort

Jul 2, 2023, 4:36 PM

Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in Nort...

Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane carrying five people crashed Sunday near a golf course in the South Carolina coastal resort community of North Myrtle Beach, killing at least one person, police and federal officials said.

The Piper PA-32 went down northwest of the city’s Grand Stand Airport shortly after 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that confirmed five people were aboard.

North Myrtle Beach police spokesman Patrick Wilkinson said initially that there was at least one death and one other person taken to a hospital, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

A North Myrtle Beach police dispatcher, contacted by The Associated Press, said she had no further information later Sunday and that no spokesperson was immediately available to provide further updates on the dead or injured.

The newspaper reported the plane went down in a fiery crash near a golf course in an area called Barefoot Landing, prompting police, fire and other emergency vehicles to rush to the site.

The paper quoted a visitor to the area, Iris Gaines, as saying she spotted the plane flying “sort of crazy like” with one of its wings higher than the other just before the crash. “It was so close over this condo,” she told the newspaper.

Wilkinson said the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived, and the paper reported some trees appeared to be down along a road near the crash site.

The FAA said in a statement said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation into the crash. The FAA had no other information on where the plane departed from or where it was headed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Lynn Kelly was bitten by a black bear after she punched it to defend her dog in Porter, Maine, on F...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

A bear chased a Maine woman’s dog – so she punched it in the face

A Maine woman was bitten Friday after she punched a bear in the face after it started chasing her dog.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect found dead

Two men are dead after an apparent hit-and-run collision killed a cyclist in Centerville. A driver suspected of being involved was later found dead.

17 hours ago

David Wright, general manager at Area 51 Fireworks in Chesterfield, N.H. helps ring out a customer ...

Associated Press

What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions

The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com

Crash in Ogden leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcycle was killed early Saturday after hitting the center concrete barrier on I-15 in Ogden.

2 days ago

One person killed crash...

KSL.com

Motorcyclist killed in Spanish Fork crash

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by two vehicles on Saturday on U.S. 6.

2 days ago

Workers with tools fixing Utah roadway...

Alex Cabrero

Pavement company makes quick fix after crash damages roadway

An accident near the intersection of state Route 201 and Interstate 215 on Friday afternoon had traffic backed up for several miles. However, thanks to some quick work from a local company, the traffic disruption didn’t last as long as it could have.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

One person dead in a fiery small plane crash at South Carolina beach resort