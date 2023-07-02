UTA begins ‘Bus Scavenger Hunt’ for Twilight Concert V.I.P. tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Transit Authority is promoting the state’s Clear the Air Challenge with a bus scavenger hunt.

Every Monday in July, UTA’s Instagram account will release clues on where to find a hidden QR code. The code will give hunters one of three keywords that are used to claim a variety of prizes.

“The first five people each week to DM us all three keywords and a picture with the final blue bus will receive a UTA merch gift card,” stated UTA’s press release.

UTA will pool the first ten weekly contestants who send the correct keywords into a drawing for the grand prize of two VIP tickets to their chosen Salt Lake or Ogden Twilight concert.

UTA said the QR codes would be in the Salt Lake City area and should be accessible to everyone with a smartphone.