Report: Real Salt Lake ‘In Talks’ With USMNT’s George Bello

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake is currently in talks with United States men’s national team player George Bello, according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert.

The soccer insider reported RSL‘s interest in Bello on Sunday, July 2.

“Sources: Real Salt Lake are in talks with USMNT left back George Bello. No deal is yet agreed and Bello is considering offers from Europe as well,” Bogert tweeted. “Bello, 21, is a free agent after leaving Arminia Bielefeld following back-to-back relegations.”

The Abuja, Nigeria native moved to Georgia when he was a young child.

During his youth career, Bello played for Southern Soccer Academy, Alpharetta Ambush, and Atlanta United. In 2018, Bello joined the senior roster for Atlanta United. He appeared in 52 matches for Atlanta’s senior team and scored three goals. In 2022, the left-back joined Arminia Bielefeld. Bello played in 31 matches for the club. Arminia Bielefeld recently suffered back-to-back relegations.

On the international pitch, Bello has represented the United States since 2017. He played on Team USA’s U15 and U17 rosters. Bello has played in seven matches for the United States senior team. In January 2021, the left-back played in the USA’s match against Trinidad and Tobago. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter named Bello to the country’s CONCACAF Gold Cup roster in 2021.

If Bello joins Real Salt Lake, he’d join Chicho Arango and Nelson Palacio as recent additions to the club.

RSL owns an 8-6-7 record this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). It will be Arango’s first match with Real Salt Lake. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

