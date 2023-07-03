The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

California man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for $8.7 million cow manure Ponzi scheme

Jul 2, 2023, 7:37 PM

A man was sentenced to over six years in prison for running a multimillion-dollar scheme where he p...

A man was sentenced to over six years in prison for running a multimillion-dollar scheme where he pretended to turn cow manure into green energy, authorities say. (Mieszko9/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

(Mieszko9/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A man from California who ran a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme where he claimed to turn cow manure into green energy has been sentenced to over six years in prison, the US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of California announced this week.

Ray Brewer, 66, stole over $8.7 million from investors, court records from between March 2014 and December 2019 showed.

Brewer’s scam involved convincing investors he could build anaerobic digesters – large machines that create methane through microorganisms breaking down biodegradable material – on dairies in several California and Idaho counties, the US attorney’s office said in a news release. This methane can “then be sold on the open market as green energy,” the release stated.

Brewer’s investors were meant to receive tax incentives and 66% of all net profits as part of the scheme, authorities said.

Brewer gave the investors tours of the dairies where he claimed he’d build the digester machines and “sent them forged lease agreements with the dairy owners,” according to the US attorney’s office release.

“He also sent the investors altered agreements with banks that made it appear as though he had obtained millions of dollars in loans to build the digesters,” the release said.

Wanting to appear as though he had secured revenue streams, Brewer also sent investors forged contracts with multinational companies, authorities said, and showed them fake photos of the digesters under construction.

After receiving investors’ funds, authorities said he transferred the money to bank accounts opened in the names of an alias, his relatives and different entities.

In some cases, Brewer offered refunds that came from “newly received money from other investors who had not authorized Brewer to use their money in this way,” the US attorney’s office said.

Brewer assumed a new identity and relocated to Montana after his investors became aware of his fraud, authorities said.

When he was arrested, Brewer attempted to trick authorities by telling him they had the wrong person.

He also told officers stories about being in the Navy and “how he once saved several soldiers during a fire by blocking the flames with his body so that they could escape” – tales he later admitted were lies “meant to curry favor with law enforcement,” the news release stated.

Some of Brewer’s purchases with the stolen money included two plots of land of 10 or more acres, a custom 3,700 square-foot home and new pickup trucks, according to authorities.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly aiming shotgun at West Jordan police officers and bystanders

West Jordan police officers had to shoot pepper balls at a man who allegedly aimed a shotgun at cars Saturday night.

20 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

Associated Press

Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP

The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden's son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington and denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case.

20 hours ago

Emergency lights...

Associated Press

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured, including 3 critically, police say

Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

20 hours ago

Nathanael "Nate" Reid Holzapfel appears on the "Shark Tank" TV show in 2013 to describe belts his c...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Former Utah ‘Shark Tank’ contestant admits to fraud, sexual battery

A Utah County entrepreneur and former "Shark Tank" contestant admitted in 4th District Court to misleading multiple women to invest in his business and sexual battery.

2 days ago

The suspects burning the Pride flag outside the Reynolds family (Courtesy: Reynolds family)...

Brittany Tait

Utahns reporting multiple Pride flags stolen, with one burned

A Pleasant Grove family was awakened to their Pride flag on fire late Thursday night. 

2 days ago

7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah...

Cimaron Neugebauer

7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah

7-year-old boy died Friday evening in a hit-and-run crash by a suspected intoxicated and distracted driver, according to Washington City Police.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

California man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for $8.7 million cow manure Ponzi scheme