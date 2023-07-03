I-15 5300 South ramp closed due to road buckling

MURRAY, Utah — A southbound ramp was shut down after reports of road buckling Sunday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that the southbound ramp on 5300 South, leading drivers on Interstate 15, showed signs of road buckling.

UHP said the ramp will reopen at 4 a.m. on Monday.

Road buckling occurs when the pavement on the road starts to expand due to high temperatures.

Utah’s Department of Transportation’s John Gleason explained in a previous interview that the pavement doesn’t have anywhere to go when it expands, so it “tents” up.

In 2022, the first sign of road buckling was reported in Salt Lake County on June 10 due to the record heatwave hitting the state. During that summer, many roads experienced road buckling, forcing UDOT to close and repair roads.