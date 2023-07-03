Idaho police: Millcreek man’s bike falls off car and causes five car crash

The latest on Utah wildfires
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Jul 2, 2023, 8:24 PM

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — A bike fell off a Utah man’s car, causing a chaotic chain reaction that blocked an Idaho highway for two hours, police say.

According to an Idaho State Police press release, the crash happened at approximately 11:18 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 95 in Bingham County, Idaho.

Police say the 41-year-old man from Millcreek, Utah, was driving on the interstate when a bicycle fell off his bike rack and landed on the road.

One driver was able to stop in the middle of the lane to avoid the bicycle, but a truck pulling a camp trailer was unable to stop causing a “chain reaction involving two more vehicles,” according to the press release.

A truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a raft and a Jeep were the other two vehicles caught in the crash.

Police say all drivers wore seat belts. There were no reported injuries.

