ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Idaho police: Millcreek man’s bike falls off car and causes five car crash
Jul 2, 2023, 8:24 PM
(ISP/Facebook)
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — A bike fell off a Utah man’s car, causing a chaotic chain reaction that blocked an Idaho highway for two hours, police say.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, the crash happened at approximately 11:18 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 95 in Bingham County, Idaho.
Police say the 41-year-old man from Millcreek, Utah, was driving on the interstate when a bicycle fell off his bike rack and landed on the road.
One driver was able to stop in the middle of the lane to avoid the bicycle, but a truck pulling a camp trailer was unable to stop causing a “chain reaction involving two more vehicles,” according to the press release.
A truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a raft and a Jeep were the other two vehicles caught in the crash.
Police say all drivers wore seat belts. There were no reported injuries.