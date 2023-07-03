Five unlicensed juveniles crash car into West Jordan home police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Several car occupants were injured when they crashed through a couple of fences and into a home in West Jordan Monday.

Sgt. JC Holt with West Jordan Police Department said they received a call regarding a vehicle crashing into a home near 7000 South and 2200 West at approximately 2 a.m.

Witnesses reported a car had gone through a couple of fences before crashing into a home. All of the occupants fled the vehicle after the crash but were located in the same neighborhood by police.

Holt said all of the occupants of the car were juveniles and unlicensed.

There were at least five occupants, possibly six and several were injured in the collision.

Four of the occupants were transported to the hospital, three by ambulance and one by a parent. Of the four transported by ambulance, one was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital with head trauma.

Holt said there was no major damage to the home itself, and no one was in the home at the time of the crash since the occupants are on vacation.

The parents of the five occupants have been cooperative with police.