LOCAL NEWS

Homeowners react to unlicensed juveniles crashing car into their West Jordan home

Jul 3, 2023, 6:11 AM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, UtahSeveral car occupants were injured when they crashed through a couple of fences and into a home in West Jordan Monday.

Sgt. JC Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said they received a call regarding a vehicle crashing into a home near 7000 South and 2200 West at approximately 2 a.m.

Edye Bejarano lives on South Running Springs Drive and heard loud noises outside early Monday morning. 

“We went to the other side thinking someone had hit another car, but it wasn’t a car,” he said. “It was actually [his neighbor’s] fence. From there, it went all the way to the other side of the house.”

Witnesses reported a car had gone through a couple of fences before crashing into a home.

Julie Wiltbank was on vacation with her husband when the car crashed into her house.

“They were trying to get ahold of us and we were out of town,” Wiltbank said. “When he told me it came from the back of the house, I was very surprised.”

All of the occupants fled the vehicle after the crash, but were located in the same neighborhood by police.

“It was very loud. We were all very worried,” Bejarano said. “When we got there, the doors were opened… but there was a phone left there and there were spots of blood.”

Holt said all of the occupants of the car were juveniles and unlicensed.

Wiltbank said the scene of the wreck is worse than she expected it to be.

“I think it’s worse only because there’s so many pieces of the car, and really, going through that backyard of my neighbor’s, they missed so many things that could’ve injured them more,” she said.

She said despite the car coming to a stop against her house, there was minimal damage done to its exterior.

“I think the foundation held, which is nice,” Wiltbank said. “You can kind of see a little bit where the car hit.”

Police said there were at least five occupants, possibly six, and several were injured in the collision. Four of the occupants were transported to the hospital — three by ambulance and one by a parent. Of the four transported by ambulance, one was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital with head trauma.

“I hope those kids are OK,” Wiltbank said. “I hope it’s a lesson that they learn because it could’ve been much, much worse.”

The parents of the five occupants have been cooperative with police.

