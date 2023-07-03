Man in serious condition in Springville crash

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A man was transported to the hospital in serious condition after crashing on the 400 South off-ramp in Springville.

According to Sgt. Peterson with Utah Highway Patrol, the driver went through the landscaping at the top of the off-ramp, between the curves to go eastbound or westbound. Then he crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of 400 South before going off the road and hitting the concrete barrier of the on-ramp.

The car rolled and came to rest between I-15 and the on-ramp.

The driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.