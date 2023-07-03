The latest on Utah wildfires
NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities offer $20,000 reward for information after explosives detonated at DC businesses

Jul 3, 2023, 11:21 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are offering up to $20,000 in rewards for information in connection with a series of explosive attacks on several businesses in Washington over the weekend.

No one was hurt in the attacks, which the Metropolitan Police Department said occurred in the span of roughly 15 minutes early Sunday morning. A suspect detonated explosive devices on a sidewalk near an ATM, in front of a Nike store and then threw a “Molotov cocktail style object” at a Safeway store. All three locations were damaged.

The MPD, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are each offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attacks.

“In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public. The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries as a result of these offenses,” the MPD said in a news release Sunday.

The MPD released an image of one of the suspects and a vehicle allegedly involved in the attacks.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

