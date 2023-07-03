The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

A’ja Wilson Signs 2-Year Extension With Las Vegas Aces

Jul 3, 2023, 11:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP)A’ja Wilson didn’t want to waste the time of other team’s as a free agent when she knew she didn’t want to leave Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

The two-time MVP signed a two-year contract extension with the Aces, the team announced Friday.

“The minute they drafted me, they took a chance on me,” Wilson said. “They wanted me to build this program, to build around me and to help us grow. I was super grateful for that.”

Wilson, who led the team to its first WNBA championship last season, has helped the Aces to a 14-1 record this year.

“One of the best, if not the best basketball player in the world,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said at practice Friday. “As good as she is as a basketball player, she’s that good as a person and as a leader. To have that skill set and personality all wrapped up in one is a special gift. We’re certainly happy she chose to stay with us.”

Wilson signed a two-year rookie-scale extension prior to last season and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year. Now the Aces have their core group of Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray signed through next year.

RELATED: Tom Brady Becomes Minority Owner Of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

The 26-year-old forward was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft out of South Carolina and won rookie of the year that season. She was the league MVP in 2020 and 2022.

“This is home for me,” she said. “I plan to stay here.”

She might need to find new shopping habits as with her success and the Aces’ growing fan base, Wilson admitted that it’s gotten tougher to go out for groceries and to stores like Target. She said the first year or two she could get into stores unnoticed. Now she can barely make it out of her car in the parking lot without people saying hello.

Coming into this year, Wilson averaged 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. This season, she’s up her numbers slightly to 19.4 points and 9 boards a game.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Thomas, Bonner, Delle Donne Headline WNBA All-Star Reserves

WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league's coaches Saturday.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Re-Sign Goalie Adin Hill To 2-Year Deal

The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights ponied up to keep the goaltender who backstopped them to their first title.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Real Salt Lake ‘In Talks’ With USMNT’s George Bello

Real Salt Lake is currently in talks with United States men's national team player George Bello, according to The Athletic's Tom Bogert.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Officially Sign Hendricks, George, Sensabaugh

The Utah Jazz announced that they've officially signed their three 2023 draft picks, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

Former BYU men's golf standout Peter Kuest tied for fourth place at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament on the PGA Tour.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

The Jazz are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for former Weber State and current Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

A’ja Wilson Signs 2-Year Extension With Las Vegas Aces