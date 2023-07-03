The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Thomas, Bonner, Delle Donne Headline WNBA All-Star Reserves

Jul 3, 2023, 11:59 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

APWNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches Saturday.

WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced

Thomas, who will be making her fourth all-star appearance, is the first WNBA player with three triple-doubles in a season. She accomplished it in the span of seven days, including two in back-to-back games.

“There are a lot of great players in this league, so to be named one is an honor,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she honestly didn’t care that she wasn’t named a starter for the game despite being one of the top players in the league. She’ll be joined by Sun teammate DeWanna Bonner, who is making her fifth All-Star appearance.

Atlanta teammates Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker will be making their first appearances in the game. So will Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor.

Other reserves chosen were Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, Las Vegas’ Kelsey Plum, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and Chicago’s Kahleah Copper.

RELATED: A’ja Wilson Signs 2-Year Extension With Las Vegas Aces

They’ll have to wait a week to find out which team they’ll be playing on for the All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 15. Team captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart will draft them next Saturday.

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon will guide Wilson’s team and Connecticut coach Stephanie White will help Stewart’s squad.

“It will be great to do it here in Las Vegas,” said Hammon, who coached the game in Chicago last year.

Delle Donne was a two-time captain and expects to make her seventh All-Star appearance, but the first since 2019 after dealing with injuries and illnesses the past few seasons. She was happy for the chance to potentially play with former USA Basketball teammate Brittney Griner, who was chosen a starter last week.

“An All-Star Game without BG wouldn’t be right,” Delle Donne said. “I love being around her. When we played Phoenix a few weeks ago, just to see her and to see her smile was great. Hopefully, I end up on her team.”

Plum became the fourth member of the Las Vegas Aces to make the All-Star team, joining Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. Plum scored 30 points in last year’s game and earned MVP honors.

RELATED STORIES

“You better pick me or I’m going to cook you,” Plum said laughing.

New York’s starting backcourt of Ionescu and Vandersloot give the Liberty three players in the game, joining Stewart. It’s Ionescu’s second appearance, while Vandersloot will make her fifth.

Collier is having a career year for the Lynx, scoring 22.4 points a game — more than six points above her previous career best. Copper, who earned 2021 WNBA Finals MVP honors, will play in her third All-Star Game.

Other All-Star starters announced last week were Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike, Dallas teammates Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, Indiana’s Aliyah Boston and Seattle’s Jewell Loyd.

All 12 teams in the league will have at least one representative in the game for the first time since 2015.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A’ja Wilson Signs 2-Year Extension With Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson didn’t want to waste the time of other team's as a free agent when she knew she didn't want to leave Las Vegas.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Re-Sign Goalie Adin Hill To 2-Year Deal

The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights ponied up to keep the goaltender who backstopped them to their first title.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Real Salt Lake ‘In Talks’ With USMNT’s George Bello

Real Salt Lake is currently in talks with United States men's national team player George Bello, according to The Athletic's Tom Bogert.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Officially Sign Hendricks, George, Sensabaugh

The Utah Jazz announced that they've officially signed their three 2023 draft picks, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

Former BYU men's golf standout Peter Kuest tied for fourth place at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament on the PGA Tour.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

The Jazz are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for former Weber State and current Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Thomas, Bonner, Delle Donne Headline WNBA All-Star Reserves