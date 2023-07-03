Multiple Pride flags burned and vandalized in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for tips after five Pride flags were burned or torn down from residents’ homes Monday morning.

Salt Lake City police tweeted that a homeowner reported their Pride flag was cut down from their home and burned in the area of 850 South Washington Street.

When Salt Lake police officers arrived, they learned at least four other Pride flags in the area were also vandalized.

Police believe the vandalisms happened at approximately 1 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

They are asking residents in the area to review their home surveillance or doorbell cameras for possible suspects and to call 801-799-3000 if they have information.