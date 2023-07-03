Hendricks, Sensabaugh Out For Jazz Summer League Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh have been ruled out for the Utah Jazz Salt Lake City Summer League opener on Monday.

Neither first round pick has been available during the team’s three summer league practices.

The team announced their absence Monday morning.

Official @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 7/3): OUT – Taylor Hendricks (Right Hamstring Strain) OUT – Johnny Juzang (Right Ankle Sprain) OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (Left Knee Surgery Recovery) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 3, 2023

Hendricks suffered a hamstring strain during the pre-draft process and though he visited Utah and met with team officials, he never went through a full workout with the Jazz.

Sensabaugh suffered his knee injury late in Ohio State’s conference tournament run and never visited Utah during the pre-draft period.

Hendricks was the Jazz’s ninth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, while Sensbaugh was taken with the 28th pick.

Keyonte George, the Jazz’s 16th overall pick is available to face the Oklahoma Thunder.

Second-year wing Johnny Juzang is also out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with an ankle injury.

Thunder Boast Impressive Summer League Roster

While the Jazz will be shorthanded in their Summer League debut, the Thunder are featuring one of the most talented young rosters in the NBA.

Last season’s number two overall pick Chet Holmgren is expected to make his return to Summer League after missing all of last season with a foot injury.

Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams will also suit up for Oklahoma City while in Utah.

Also, he confirms he plans to play in Summer League. At least the Utah one. Says he wants to test the new hair out while playing lol https://t.co/KSuJ06kta3 — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) June 7, 2023

Thunder 2022 lottery pick Ousmane Dieng will also suit up, as will rookie Keyontae Johnson, and former Jazzman Jared Butler, who earned a two-way contract with Oklahoma City last season.

Utah Jazz Summer League Roster

Taylor Hendricks: Forward – Utah Jazz

Keyonte George: Guard – Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh: Wing – Utah Jazz

Ochai Agbaji: Guard – Utah Jazz

Joey Hauser: Forward – Utah Jazz (Two Way)

Luka Samanic: Forward – Utah Jazz

Vernon Carey Jr.: Center – Utah Jazz

Johnny Juzang: Forward – Utah Jazz

Micah Potter: Forward – Utah Jazz

Kihei Clark: Guard – Virginia

Ed Croswell: Forward – Providence

Keshawn Justice: Forward – Santa Clara

Taevion Kinsey: Wing – Marshall

Yauhen Massalski: Forward – San Francisco

Nick Ongenda: Center – DePaul

Colbey Ross: Guard – Pepperdine

