GUN VIOLENCE

Iron County man found shot to death; woman arrested

Jul 3, 2023, 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

(Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

KSL.com

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A woman has been arrested after a man, who lives on the same property, was found dead with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Jessica Lynn Sabo, 42, of Beryl, was arrested for investigation of murder, the Iron County Attorney’s Office announced Monday in a news release.

Deputies were called to a remote area in Beryl, in the Hamblin Valley area of Iron County, about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police booking affidavit.

“The caller reported that a female shot a male and the male is deceased. The caller stated this happened about an hour prior to the call being placed,” the affidavit states.

Deputies responding to the area found Sabo in the road about a quarter-mile from the property where the alleged shooting occurred.

“There appeared to be blood on her socks and shoes. Detectives attempted to speak with Jessica about the events,” the affidavit states. “Jessica would not answer questions and would only speak about unrelated events.”

A search warrant was obtained for the property, at 14567 W. 20000 North.

“Deputies observed a deceased male lying in the doorway of a travel trailer,” according to the affidavit. “The decedent had and obvious gunshot wound to the right shoulder blade area of his back and a wound on his chest.

“On a table in proximity to the decedent was a pencil and notebook with the words ‘I’m sorry’ written on it,” the affidavit states.

A man, who also lives on the property, told police that after finding the victim’s body, he saw Sabo walking down the road holding a shotgun and a water jug.

“Detectives observed that in proximity to the doorway of the trailer the portable camp fire pit was turned over and a cooler was on its side, with some of the contents on the ground. This would indicate that a possible argument/altercation had occurred,” the affidavit states.

Sabo was booked into the Iron County Jail early Monday. She has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors, and one count of giving false personal identity to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor.

