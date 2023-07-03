The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Indiana police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in hospital

Jul 3, 2023, 2:24 PM

police, crime, police tape...

police, crime, police tape

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of domestic violence fatally shot a police officer in a southern Indiana hospital early Monday and was then killed by other officers, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky. Police were called when a victim of domestic violence told hospital staff that Sean Hubert was on his way.

Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn tried to subdue Hubert, 34, at the hospital with an electronic device and arrest him, but it was ineffective, Indiana State Police said.

“During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sgt. Glenn was shot,” state police said. “Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert.”

The shooting occurred inside the hospital, near the emergency room, Sgt. John Davis told The Associated Press.

“They did not know he was armed,” Davis said.

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Lawalin also offered “thoughts and prayers” for Hubert’s family.

Glenn and other officers had been searching for Hubert after speaking to the domestic violence victim Sunday, state police said.

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

It was the second death of an Indiana police officer in less than a week. State Trooper Aaron Smith was hit by a stolen vehicle Wednesday while trying to place tire deflation sticks in the road in suburban Indianapolis. An 18-year-old male was charged with murder.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left mult...

Associated Press

Police confirm 11 hurt in Kansas club shooting

Police in Kansas now say 11 people were hurt over the weekend when a gunman opened fire inside a Wichita nightclub.

15 hours ago

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Iron County deputies arrest woman for suspicion of homicide

A Beryl woman was arrested for investigation of homicide after a man was found dead late Sunday night.

15 hours ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly aiming shotgun at West Jordan police officers and bystanders

West Jordan police officers had to shoot pepper balls at a man who allegedly aimed a shotgun at cars Saturday night.

2 days ago

Emergency lights...

Associated Press

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured, including 3 critically, police say

Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday — killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

2 days ago

A photo of a shotgun, handgun, and ammo recovered by SLCPD detectives (Salt Lake City Police Depart...

Eliza Pace

Third suspect arrested in SLC shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

4 days ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis and Karah Brackin

Man shot, killed in West Haven; suspect in custody

A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting in West Haven, according to Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Indiana police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in hospital