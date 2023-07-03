The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Young golfer moves from Thailand to St. George to perfect her game

Jul 3, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE. Utah — The St. George Junior golf program is in full swing this summer, and a record number of kids are participating — including an 8-year-old girl from Thailand who is blowing away the competition.

“When I’m putting, I don’t use all my power to putt in. Just tap it in,” Tang Tang said.

Tang Tang and her family recently moved to St. George from Thailand. Her father, Thoss Thossansin, said they moved to support her golf.

“This is why we’ve come. We’ve got everything here. The weather is nice. The people are friendly,” Thossansin said.

She may only be 8, but her swing and her winning tournament scores prove she’s no stranger to the golf course.

“I started when I was four and a half,” Tang Tang said. “When my dad was golfing at the driving range, I said, ‘I want to play golf too. Can you teach me?’ He said yes!”

Thossansin is a proud dad, who coaches and caddies for her. He said they practice every day.

“She has passion for golf.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election ...

Shara Park

Utah professor, residents react to new Twitter limits

Twitter, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is now restricting just how much content users can see each day.

17 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Guns, knives, explosives seized from Juab County home

A requested welfare check lead to the discovery of numerous weapons and drugs, including "cricket bombs" and pipe bombs, inside a Juab County home.

17 hours ago

...

Pat Reavy

Officers determined to be legally justified in fatal shooting of man trying to break into home

Three Saratoga Springs police officers were legally justified in using deadly force against a man trying to break into a home at random in January, the Utah County Attorney's Office announced Monday.

17 hours ago

(Unified Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

Silver Alert: Kearns man with dementia missing since Sunday night

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 68-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since late Sunday night.

17 hours ago

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Pat Reavy

Iron County man found shot to death; woman arrested

A Beryl woman was arrested for investigation of homicide after a man was found dead late Sunday night.

17 hours ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Police: Hotel guest pulls teen boy into his room and sexually abused him

A 14-year-old boy was forcibly grabbed from a hotel hallway into a man's room, where allegedly he sexually assaulted the teen, police say.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Young golfer moves from Thailand to St. George to perfect her game