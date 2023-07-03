Young golfer moves from Thailand to St. George to perfect her game

ST. GEORGE. Utah — The St. George Junior golf program is in full swing this summer, and a record number of kids are participating — including an 8-year-old girl from Thailand who is blowing away the competition.

“When I’m putting, I don’t use all my power to putt in. Just tap it in,” Tang Tang said.

Tang Tang and her family recently moved to St. George from Thailand. Her father, Thoss Thossansin, said they moved to support her golf.

“This is why we’ve come. We’ve got everything here. The weather is nice. The people are friendly,” Thossansin said.

She may only be 8, but her swing and her winning tournament scores prove she’s no stranger to the golf course.

“I started when I was four and a half,” Tang Tang said. “When my dad was golfing at the driving range, I said, ‘I want to play golf too. Can you teach me?’ He said yes!”

Thossansin is a proud dad, who coaches and caddies for her. He said they practice every day.

“She has passion for golf.”