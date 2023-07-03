The latest on Utah wildfires
Guns, knives, explosives seized from Juab County home

Jul 3, 2023, 3:47 PM

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — A couple was arrested Sunday after police found numerous assault rifles, bomb making materials, knives and drugs in their Juab County home.

Douglas Edward Garlick, 34, and Tausha Marie Garlick, 33, were each booked into the Juab County Jail for investigation of 16 counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, five counts of possession of an explosive device, drug distribution and marijuana possession. Douglas Garlick was also arrested for investigation of an additional count of possession of an explosive device, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began Friday when Juab County Sheriff’s deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check on Douglas Garlick, who has a history of mental health issues. Garlick’s mother told deputies her son “was paranoid and unstable” and sent her a text stating, “Whatever happens to us, we love you very much and thank you for all you have done,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Deputies went to the Garlick residence. Doug Garlick did not answer the door right away and then only talked to police from behind the door, asking why police were there, the affidavit states. Looking through a window, deputies saw that Garlick “was wearing tactical gloves and seemed paranoid.”

After eventually getting Garlick to open his door, a sheriff’s lieutenant saw that Doug Garlick was wearing a holster with a pistol in it.

“On the belt were also several rifle magazines. Doug was highly paranoid and kept talking about people watching him at work, at home and everywhere he went, including neighbors and kids,” according to the affidavit. “He talks about people watching or following him to Walmart. Doug also talked about a helicopter following him at work, believing it was his boss. Doug was so paranoid he was hard to follow and understand.”

After speaking with Doug Garlick and observing numerous weapons, deputies left the home and developed a plan to take the couple safely into custody, so they could get them the help they needed, and the weapons could be taken out of the house.

“We all felt that if we engaged Doug to get him to help forcefully, with the lethal weapons nearby, the incident could end catastrophically,” deputies noted in their affidavit.

Deputies held surveillance on the Garlick residence on Saturday. On Sunday, Doug Garlick was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident and was safely taken into custody several miles away from his home, the affidavit states. In his car, deputies found “an assault-style rifle, an assault shotgun with 16 rounds one in the chamber, several lethal cutting instruments, rolls of money, thousands of dollars, silver, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, and a bag containing white crystal substance,” the affidavit states.

After both Doug and Tausha Garlick were taken into custody, a search warrant was served on their home.

“During the search warrant, 16 guns, including assault rifles, rifles, shotguns, and pistols, five of which were loaded with bullets in the chamber, were found in the home and vehicles. Over 60 lethal cutting instruments or weapons, both handmade and commercially made, were found in the house and outbuildings,” the affidavit states. “Several pieces of body armor were located with loaded firearms and knives as though Doug and Tausha were preparing for (a violent act). Three cricket bombs were found. Cricket bombs are explosive devices handmade and designed to be thrown at people to send shrapnel at people to injure or kill. Two handmade pipe bombs (and) thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive-making material, including materials to make bombs (were also found).”

Deputies also located bags and backpacks throughout the house “ready to be grabbed at any time containing knives and pistols, survival gear, and ammunition. There were firearms tactically placed throughout the home so at any time, Doug could access a firearm (at) any given second,” the affidavit states.

Deputies believe Doug and Tausha Garlick were also cultivating and distributing psychedelic mushrooms.

Doug Garlick was convicted in 2009 of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and sentenced to a term of 5-years-to-life in the Utah State Prison.

