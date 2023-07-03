The latest on Utah wildfires
Real Salt Lake, Joni Menéndez Mutually Agree To Terminate Forward’s Contract

Jul 3, 2023, 4:31 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake announced that the club and Joni Menéndez came to a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of the forward’s contract.

Utah’s Major League Soccer team shared the news on Monday, July 3.

Real Salt Lake made the move “in order to facilitate the player’s freedom of pursuit for future opportunities.”

The club thanked Menéndez for his time as a member of RSL.

“We appreciate Joni for everything he has done for our Club in the last two years,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a statement. “This mutually-agreed upon termination will allow Joni to seek and identify future opportunities.”

RELATED STORIES

Menéndez, 29, was recently on loan to Argentina’s Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield.

Prior to joining Real Salt Lake, the Buenos Aires, Argentina native played for Chacarita Juniors, Sevilla B, Talleres, Independiente, and Al Rayyan.

Menéndez joined Real Salt Lake in 2021. He scored one goal and recorded five assists in 24 appearances with the Sandy-based club.

After leaving Real Salt Lake on loan in 2022, Menéndez spent time with Velez Sarsfield, Newell’s Old Boys, and Ariz. He appeared in six matches for Velez Sarsfield.

He is currently a member of Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina and Aris in Greece. Menéndez has played in seven games for Newell’s Old Boys. He’s yet to appear for Aris.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Sign Colombian International Nelson Palacio

RSL owns an 8-6-7 record this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). It will be Arango’s first match with Real Salt Lake. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

