Utah professor, residents react to new Twitter limits

Jul 3, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election ...

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election administrators across the U.S. say they’re concerned their offices will be targeted for fake Twitter accounts that will confuse or mislead voters after the social media platform altered its long-standing verification service. Some are trying to take steps to ensure that voters can tell the difference between the official election office account and any impostors that might pop up in elections this year or during the 2024 cycle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the largest social media platforms in the world is now restricting just how much content users can see each day.

On Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced viewing limits for account users. Verified Twitter accounts, which are now paid accounts, can read 6,000 tweets per day; unverified accounts can read up to 600 posts; and new unverified accounts can read up to 300. After the limit is reached, users will get a “rate limit exceeded” message.

“It doesn’t take a lot of scrolling to hit that limit,” said Dr. Alex Lawrence, associate professor at Weber State University and internet technology specialist.

The new limits are meant to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, according to the social media platform.

“Data scraping is where you’re going out onto the internet and you’re grabbing massive amounts of data from other people’s websites,” Lawrence said. “A.I. and bots have started to hit Twitter much more aggressively and much more frequently to grab tweets and profile information so they can use them for a variety of marketing purposes, which it’s not designed for.”

Twitter users in Salt Lake City weighed in on the new limits Monday.

“I haven’t noticed anything, any changes so far, but it will be interesting to see what this change effects,” said Twitter user Daenen Wollesen.

“I don’t worry about it because the people I’m going to see I’ll see at some time,” said Twitter user Vern Kofford,

While the causal Twitter user may not notice the limited information available in their feeds, there is a bigger concern about public safety information, which was once wildly available to users.

“If I’ve got an unverified account and I can only read 600 tweets and I miss something — a weather alert or an emergency broadcast — then it definitely does cause those messages to go unseen,” Lawrence said. “But the argument is more of a business one. It’s a private company, owned by a private individual, and it’s not his obligation, arguably, to provide the tool free to anybody who wants to use it.”

The National Weather Service is one organization that has expressed concern about the new Twitter changes, and that it may be unable see reports of severe weather and damages.

 

On Monday, the NWS issued this statement to KSL TV, advising all Twitter users to have multiple ways of viewing critical information:

“Twitter’s new post viewing limits serve as a reminder for people to have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings. Social media is considered to be supplemental to official sources of weather forecasts, watches and warnings, available at weather.gov.” — John Moore, NWS spokesperson

