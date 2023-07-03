Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Utah Jazz Guard Malik Beasley

SALT LAKE CITY – The Milwaukee Bucks reached an agreement on a one-year contract with former Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The NBA insider reported Beasley’s deal with the Bucks on Monday, July 3.

“Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract,” Charania tweeted. “Big pickup for the championship-contending Bucks: Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season and he bolsters their two-guard position with a significant opportunity in the rotation.”

Big pickup for the championship-contending Bucks: Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season and he bolsters their two-guard position with a significant opportunity in the rotation. https://t.co/SMcVhA09r3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Beasley’s deal with the Bucks is worth $2.7 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Malik Beasley’s free agent deal with the Bucks, per source: One-year, $2.7 million minimum. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

Beasley played for the Jazz during the first half of the 2022-23 season. Utah traded the guard to the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the trade deadline.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland