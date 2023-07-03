Jazz Honor Franchise Legends Inside Rebranded Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center is back, as are some of the most iconic faces and names that played for the Utah Jazz inside the historic arena.

Fans flocked to the Delta Center to take in the Salt Lake City Summer League, and within the tunnels underneath the bleachers, the walls have been redecorated to honor some of the greatest players ever to wear a Jazz uniform.

Keeping with the team’s black and white motif, photos of Jerry Sloan, John Stockton, Karl Malone, and Mark Eaton grace the walls near the Delta Center name.

Some of the new branding in the tunnels of the now Delta Center.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/Dn9TwglFKK — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) July 3, 2023

Utah Jazz Arena History

The arena was built in 1991 under the title Delta Center. The Jazz moved to the arena after spending the early years of the franchise in the Salt Palace.

Delta retained the naming rights until ,2006 when EnergySolutions bid for the title.

RELATED: In Between Eras: Delta Center’s History As EnergySolutions, Vivint Arena

The arena was called EnergySolutions Arena from 2006-2015 when Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home bought the naming rights. Vivint was set to own the team’s naming rights through 2025.

Utah Jazz Arena Rebrand

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that the Jazz home arena was reverting to the Delta Center title for the first time since 2006.

Though the arena name will be rebranded as the Delta Center beginning in July, Vivint will remain an integral partner for the Jazz. The tech giant announced it had extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

RELATED: Delta Center Name Recalls Top Utah Sports Memories

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The arena’s naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

RELATED: Delta Center Name Recalls Top Utah Sports Memories

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The arena’s naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops