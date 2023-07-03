The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Exclusive: Utah Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Speaks With Jeremiah Jensen

Jul 3, 2023, 6:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After arriving in Salt Lake City for the first time as a member of the Utah Jazz, rookie Keyonte George sat down with KSL Sports Live‘s Jeremiah Jensen to discuss his path to the NBA.

George was introduced by the Jazz on June 26. Less than a week later, the former Baylor standout officially signed his rookie contract with Utah.

During Jensen’s conversation with George, the new Jazzman talked about his family’s support, prep and college careers, time with USA Basketball, managing expectations, and his goals with the Jazz.

“I understand I’m playing for something, you know, bigger than myself,” George said of his family and support group.

George was a top-rated prospect coming out of high school and had high expectations going to Baylor, a program with a recent national title. George said that the expectations put on him are lower than those that he puts on himself.

The new Jazzman has had success at the high school, college, and international levels of basketball. George helped Team USA capture a gold medal at the FIBA 3×3 Under-18 World Cup. He earned MVP honors at the event.

After arriving in Utah, George said that he was most excited to interact with Jazz fans, some of which he’d already met at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

George has multiple goals for his first NBA season, including winning NBA Rookie of the Year, earning the trust of his coaches and teammates, play winning basketball, and help the Jazz return to the postseason.

For more of Jensen’s conversation with George, watch the video above. Check out KSL Sports Live every night on KSL 5 TV.

About Keyonte George

Despite being listed at 6-foot-4 and 185 lbs, George has one of the better frames among first-year guards projected to be selected in the lottery.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Draft Baylor Guard Keyonte George With 16th Pick

The Baylor freshman has a stocky, strong build that ought to be able to handle the rigors of the NBA game, even early in his career.

Though he’s not an elite athlete, George has excellent body control and navigates the court with the ball in his hands, getting to his spots where he excels as a scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

RELATED STORIES

The guard is an adept scorer with the ball in his hands showing strong handles and an ability to get to his spots on the floor and in rhythm. He has a chance to be one of the more prolific scorers from this draft as he matures, and his game already resembles that of some of the league’s best perimeter players.

While consistency remains an issue, George scored 20 or more in 12 of his 33 appearances at Baylor and knocked down multiple three-pointers in 66 percent of his games.

The freshman had more games (13) in which he hit three or more three-pointers than he did one or fewer (11).

George’s 4.2 rebounds are a strong number, and 79 percent free-throw shooting on 4.5 attempts per game.

Defensively, the freshman’s frame and strong balance made him a steady defender. As he ages, it wouldn’t be an enormous surprise if he became a very capable defender at the NBA level.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: L.A. Lakers Hiring Former Utah Jazz Forward As Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former Utah Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham's staff, according to ESPN.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Honor Franchise Legends Inside Rebranded Delta Center

The Delta Center is back, as are some of the most iconic faces and names that played for the Utah Jazz inside the historic arena.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Utah Jazz Guard Malik Beasley

The Milwaukee Bucks reached an agreement on a one-year contract with former Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley, according to Shams Charania.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Joni Menéndez Mutually Agree To Terminate Forward’s Contract

Real Salt Lake announced that the club and Joni Menéndez came to a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of the forward's contract.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie George Grateful For Family, Hometown Support

Keyonte George is set to make his NBA dream come true Monday in the Salt Lake City Summer League, and has his family to thank for it.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #43 Utah State’s Hale Motu’apuaka (Defensive Line)

The countdown for Hans and Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #43 is Utah State's Hale Motu'apuaka (DT).

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Exclusive: Utah Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Speaks With Jeremiah Jensen