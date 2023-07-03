Report: L.A. Lakers Hiring Former Utah Jazz Forward As Assistant Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former Utah Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The NBA reporter tweeted about Carroll’s next coaching stop on Monday, July 3.

Last season, the former NBA player entered the coaching world as an assistant for former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the 2022-23 season.

“The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin posted on Twitter. “Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East.”

Prior to his professional career, Carroll played college basketball at Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Birmingham, Alabama native entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Carroll spent the first years of his NBA career with the Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets. During the 2011-12 season, Carroll signed with the Jazz. After two seasons in Utah, he signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

In two seasons with the Jazz, the forward averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

The forward’s time in Utah and Atlanta reignited his NBA career and landed him a four-year, $60 million contract with the Toronto Raptors in 2015.

During the final years of his playing career, Carroll played for the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Rockets.

Carroll owns career averages of 8.9 points per game on 43.0 percent shooting.

Last season, Carroll helped the Bucks to a 58-24 record in the regular season. Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason.

