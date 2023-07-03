The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: L.A. Lakers Hiring Former Utah Jazz Forward As Assistant Coach

Jul 3, 2023, 6:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former Utah Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The NBA reporter tweeted about Carroll’s next coaching stop on Monday, July 3.

Last season, the former NBA player entered the coaching world as an assistant for former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the 2022-23 season.

“The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin posted on Twitter. “Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East.”

RELATED: Report: Former Jazzman Joe Ingles To Sign With Orlando Magic

RELATED STORIES

Prior to his professional career, Carroll played college basketball at Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Birmingham, Alabama native entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Carroll spent the first years of his NBA career with the Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets. During the 2011-12 season, Carroll signed with the Jazz. After two seasons in Utah, he signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

In two seasons with the Jazz, the forward averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

The forward’s time in Utah and Atlanta reignited his NBA career and landed him a four-year, $60 million contract with the Toronto Raptors in 2015.

During the final years of his playing career, Carroll played for the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Rockets.

Carroll owns career averages of 8.9 points per game on 43.0 percent shooting.

Last season, Carroll helped the Bucks to a 58-24 record in the regular season. Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Utah Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Speaks With Jeremiah Jensen

After arriving in Utah for the first time as a member of the Jazz, rookie Keyonte George sat down with KSL Sports Live's Jeremiah Jensen.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Honor Franchise Legends Inside Rebranded Delta Center

The Delta Center is back, as are some of the most iconic faces and names that played for the Utah Jazz inside the historic arena.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Utah Jazz Guard Malik Beasley

The Milwaukee Bucks reached an agreement on a one-year contract with former Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley, according to Shams Charania.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Joni Menéndez Mutually Agree To Terminate Forward’s Contract

Real Salt Lake announced that the club and Joni Menéndez came to a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of the forward's contract.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie George Grateful For Family, Hometown Support

Keyonte George is set to make his NBA dream come true Monday in the Salt Lake City Summer League, and has his family to thank for it.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #43 Utah State’s Hale Motu’apuaka (Defensive Line)

The countdown for Hans and Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #43 is Utah State's Hale Motu'apuaka (DT).

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Report: L.A. Lakers Hiring Former Utah Jazz Forward As Assistant Coach