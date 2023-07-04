KSL’s Town to Town: Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah — Nestled in the center of Utah, in Sanpete County, Mount Pleasant is one of the historic towns along U.S. 89.

In what is now the Old Pioneer Museum, a treaty was signed that ended the Black Hawk War, after which the community prospered, including with the railroad in 1890. Historic buildings from the era remain as part of the historic downtown district.

The 2020 U.S. Census lists 3,655 residents of the town, the most it has ever had.

It celebrates Hub City Days, one of the town’s nicknames. It is also known for Wasatch Academy and it is home to the district’s high school, North Sanpete High School. Among its graduates are Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox, who was raised and still has a home in the area.

KSL TV visited Mount Pleasant as part of the Town to Town series celebrating Utah with Casey Scott. As part of the celebration you can visit this page to enter to win the KSL TV Prize Pack, that includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven and national parks pass.