Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this July

SALT LAKE CITY — Personal fireworks became legal to launch again Sunday morning ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

During the summer, fireworks can only be launched legally in Utah between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2 through July 5 in celebration of Independence Day and from July 22 and July 25 in celebration of Pioneer Day. The legal period is extended to midnight on the night of each holiday.

Of course, the caveat is that they are also only legal to launch in designated areas set up by municipalities across the state. Fireworks are banned on unincorporated private land, as well as any state and federally managed public lands, including national parks and areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management or Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Though this year’s wetter conditions helped ease drought conditions, firefighters in the state say they have already responded to a few fires caused by illegally launched fireworks. For instance, Draper officials say they responded to a small brush fire that appeared to be caused by fireworks along the Porter Rockwell Trail at 13800 South on Wednesday.

“Despite the precipitation we have received, fire danger remains high as the wet weather has brought additional growth,” city officials said in a statement. “Residents and visitors in Draper should be aware of the restrictions.”

Lighting off fireworks outside of approved time frames and outside of approved areas may result in a fine of up to $1,000 plus possible additional costs if illegal discharge results in a fire.

To avoid making this mistake, here’s a list of where fireworks are legal to launch in Utah this year. These are communities that released updated firework restrictions in 2023.

Bountiful

Fireworks may not be launched anywhere east of Orchard Drive from the city’s southern boundary to 500 South, where it turns to 400 East. They are banned east of 400 East from 500 South to the northern boundary. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Centerville

Fireworks may not be launched in areas east of:

150 East from the city’s northern boundary to 1825 North

Main Street from 1825 North to 1400 North

325 East from 1400 North to Chase Lane

400 East from Chase Lane to 200 North

600 East from 200 North to 100 South

700 East from 100 South to the southern boundary

A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Eagle Mountain

Fireworks are illegal to light off throughout most of Eagle Mountain; however, this interactive map highlights areas where they are permitted.

Fruit Heights

Fireworks are banned in all areas east of Frontage Road/Mountain Road from the city’s northern boundary to Green Drive, as well as areas east of U.S. 89 from Green Road to the city office, and east of Mountain Road from the city office to its southern boundary. Fireworks are also banned in areas west of U.S. 89 between Lloyd Road/Fence Post Road/500 South and Nicholls Road.

A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Layton

All fireworks are restricted in areas east of U.S. 89; however, aerial fireworks are also banned in all areas north of 3000 North within the city’s boundaries, as well as areas:

East of Church Street from 3000 North to Fairfield Road

East of Fairfield Road from Church Street to Cherry Lane

East of 2050 East from Cherry Lane to the city’s southern boundary

An interactive map of the restrictions can be found here.

North Salt Lake

Fireworks are banned in areas east of Orchard Drive from the city’s north boundary to Eagle Ridge Drive and east of U.S. 89 from Eagle Ridge Drive to its southern boundary. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Ogden

Fireworks are allowed throughout the city, including areas east of Harrison Boulevard/Mountain Road. A previous map of the restrictions, issued on May 1, listed that area within a restriction zone.

Provo

Fireworks can be launched at city parks this year; however, they are banned in areas east of:

Canyon Road from the city’s northern boundary to Foothill Drive

Timpview Drive from Foothill Drive to 2200 North

900 East from 2200 North to Birch Lane

Birch Lane/1200 East from 2200 North to 700 North

Seven Peaks Boulevard from 700 North to 300 South

Slate Canyon Drive from 300 South to 1320 South

State Street from 1320 South to the southern boundary

A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County

Fireworks are banned in Salt Lake City at all parks and natural areas (including the Jordan River), as well as areas:

North of South Temple

West of Redwood Road

East of 900 East

An interactive map of all the permitted and restricted areas can be found here.

Meanwhile, Unified Fire Authority compiled an interactive map of all the permitted and restricted areas for the rest of Salt Lake County, which can be found here.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue officials issued a map of various places where fireworks are and aren’t restricted this year because the restrictions are scattered throughout the city. They also issued an aerial fireworks ban for dozens of city streets, which are listed online here.

South Ogden

All fireworks and open burning (aside from fire pits, grills and smokers) are prohibited within 300 feet of the city’s nature park and Burch Creek, as well as areas east of Harrison Boulevard. They are also banned within 300 feet of any urban-wildland interface, open field, hillside and vacant lot, and “the immediate vicinity” of vegetation.

St. George

Fireworks and other ignition sources are banned within the development north of Snow Canyon Parkway on state Road 18, including The Ledges’ development. They are also prohibited within 200 feet of all:

Dry washes and drainages.

River and stream corridors.

Hillsides, plateaus and mesa tops.

Undeveloped open space or natural terrain.

The city posted an interactive map that shows areas where fireworks are and aren’t permitted this July.

Tooele County

Fireworks are prohibited across most of Tooele County; however, the county published a map that shows where they are permitted within Erda, Grantsville, Tooele and Wendover.

Erda: Fireworks can be launched in a space between S.R. 36 and Rose Spring Road within the city’s boundaries.

Fireworks can be launched in a space between S.R. 36 and Rose Spring Road within the city’s boundaries. Grantsville: Fireworks are permitted in a section of the city between Clark Street and Durfee Street from Cooley Street to Mathews Lane.

Fireworks are permitted in a section of the city between Clark Street and Durfee Street from Cooley Street to Mathews Lane. Tooele: Fireworks are permitted from 2200 North from 1000 West to Main Street between the city’s northern boundary and 1530 North, and 1000 West to Droubay Road from 1530 North to Skyline Drive. They are banned in areas south of Skyline Drive and S.R. 36 from Droubay Road to 1000 West, and at all city parks.

Fireworks are permitted from 2200 North from 1000 West to Main Street between the city’s northern boundary and 1530 North, and 1000 West to Droubay Road from 1530 North to Skyline Drive. They are banned in areas south of Skyline Drive and S.R. 36 from Droubay Road to 1000 West, and at all city parks. Wendover: Fireworks are permitted everywhere except for on state or federal land.

Vernal

No aerial fireworks are allowed within city limits. There are no restrictions listed for ground fireworks.

Other towns and cities

Just because your community is not on this list doesn’t mean there aren’t restrictions this July. Many communities continue the same maps they approved in previous years, several of which can be found on the Utah Department of Public Safety website.

It’s best to contact your local fire department, through a nonemergency line, if you aren’t sure whether it’s legal to launch fireworks from where you intend to light them.