UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Leads Jazz In Summer League Debut

Jul 3, 2023, 10:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George scored 18 points as the Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 95-85 in their Salt Lake City Summer League debut.

The Thunder, sporting an impressive young roster, were led by Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams who scored 21 points, and third-year veteran Tre Mann who scored 20.

Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee) both missed the game due to injuries.

George Finds Rhythm In Summer League Debut

Though George finished the game as the Jazz’s leading scorer, it took the rookie nearly three quarters before he found his rhythm.

In the first half, George forced passes against the longer Thunder defense, looked hesitant operating with the ball in his hands, and picked up two early fouls when switching onto Chet Holmgren in the post.

The rust was apparent at the free-throw line, too, where the guard knocked down 3-6 from the stripe, despite connecting on nearly 80 percent of his attempts as a college freshman.

But, after a rocky start to summer league, George settled into his role running the team’s offense and showed why the Jazz front office thought him worthy of a first round selection.

The guard’s strengths coming out of Baylor were readily apparent during his final stint on the floor getting into the paint at will, and hitting tough shots off the dribble.

But it was the things he didn’t show at Baylor that were most impressive.

After having a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in college, George recorded four assists and just one turnover in his NBA debut, lending promise to the Jazz’s belief that he can develop into a lead guard.

“That’s something that I wanted to improve on,” George said, “show people that I can be a point guard, I can take care of the ball, that was a main focus point this game.”

 

Defensively, despite some mistakes when he got caught ball-watching by the veteran Thunder offense, George recorded three steals and drew the praise of coach Evan Bradds.

“Just seeing him out there talking and pointing, kind of helping guys get into the right spots, I was very impressed by that, just overall awareness,” Bradds said.

While there are plenty of areas to improve on, even in summer league, George’s debut has to be a welcome sign for Jazz fans and the front office alike, as the guard showed early inklings of belonging in the NBA.

Ochai Agbaji Slims Down, Speeds Up

Even before Ochai Agbaji took the floor in summer league, it was readily apparent that he had slimmed down over the last few months.

Though still sporting a chiseled physique, Agbaji was noticeably thinner as he took the floor to begin his second season in the NBA.

“Trying out things to see how I feel better on the court, how I feel just lifting weights, how I feel my body differently,” Agbaji said, “just trying it out for the summer.”

Agbaji used his new frame to his advantage, making quicker reads, scoring 17 points, and grabbing nine rebounds while knocking down 3-8 from the three-point line.

“Bouncier, quicker, I feel like I’m in better shape as far as just getting up and down,” Agbaji said of his new approach. “In the two weeks that I’ve been in Salt Lake City, that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed the biggest is just my shape.”

The second-year guard must continue to work on his finishing near the rim, and he recorded only one assist in 30 minutes on the floor, but looked comfortable initiating the offense, and moved convincingly off the ball.

Agbaji will have a real shot at cracking the Jazz’s rotation this fall, and being able to handle heavier minutes while knocking down the three-point shot consistently will be key.

He did that in the Jazz’s first summer league game while showing a little extra with the ball in his hands.

Utah Jazz Next Summer League Game

The Utah Jazz will host the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday at 7 pm MT in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: L.A. Lakers Hiring Former Utah Jazz Forward As Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former Utah Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham's staff, according to ESPN.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Utah Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Speaks With Jeremiah Jensen

After arriving in Utah for the first time as a member of the Jazz, rookie Keyonte George sat down with KSL Sports Live's Jeremiah Jensen.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Honor Franchise Legends Inside Rebranded Delta Center

The Delta Center is back, as are some of the most iconic faces and names that played for the Utah Jazz inside the historic arena.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Utah Jazz Guard Malik Beasley

The Milwaukee Bucks reached an agreement on a one-year contract with former Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley, according to Shams Charania.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Joni Menéndez Mutually Agree To Terminate Forward’s Contract

Real Salt Lake announced that the club and Joni Menéndez came to a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of the forward's contract.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie George Grateful For Family, Hometown Support

Keyonte George is set to make his NBA dream come true Monday in the Salt Lake City Summer League, and has his family to thank for it.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Keyonte George Leads Jazz In Summer League Debut