UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One dead, one injured in head-on collision near Spanish Fork Canyon

Jul 4, 2023, 10:41 AM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A driver was killed in a head-on collision at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon Monday evening.

According to a release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, police fire and EMS responded to a crash at 3350 East Highway 6.

(Spanish Fork Police Department) (Spanish Fork Police Department) (Spanish Fork Police Department) (Spanish Fork Police Department)

According to witnesses a westbound passenger car drove left of center and collided with a tow truck traveling eastbound on Highway 6.

The driver of the passenger car was ejected and was pronounced dead and the second passenger in the car was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Both occupants were male, but have not been identified at this time.

The tow truck driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: The crashed motorcycle (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Ashley Moser

Motorcyclists react to recent increase in crashes, fatalities

So far this year there have been 462 motorcycle crashes resulting in 22 fatalities, 13 of those deaths just since Memorial Day.

11 hours ago

(Mike Newbry)...

Debbie Worthen

Windy weather creating hazardous fire danger across Utah before Independence Day

High winds are making fire conditions extra dangerous for the Fourth of July weekend.

1 day ago

Witnesses give testimony during a two-day nursing board evidentiary hearing for Shamis Tate....

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Undercover video shows ‘in-your-face’ sales tactics, ‘rushed’ experience at True Health clinic

Dozens of patients of a shuttered neuropathy treatment clinic reached out to Matt Gephardt, saying they were provided treatment that didn’t work. KSL Investigators got an exclusive look at undercover video of the patient experience at True Health.

1 day ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Andrew Adams

SLC police investigate Pride flag vandalism, burning as possible hate crime

Neighbors said a handful of Pride flags were cut down, vandalized and even burned early Monday as police said they were investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

1 day ago

fireworks injuries study...

Carter Williams

Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this July

Here's a list of where fireworks are legal to launch in Utah this year.

1 day ago

The Town to Town prize package includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven, national parks pass, cooler, blan...

KSL TV

Win KSL Town to Town Summer Adventure Prize Pack

As KSL TV is highlighting Utah all through July, and as Casey Scott heads from town to town, you also have a chance to win a summer adventure prize pack.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

One dead, one injured in head-on collision near Spanish Fork Canyon