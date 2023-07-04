One dead, one injured in head-on collision near Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A driver was killed in a head-on collision at the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon Monday evening.

According to a release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, police fire and EMS responded to a crash at 3350 East Highway 6.

According to witnesses a westbound passenger car drove left of center and collided with a tow truck traveling eastbound on Highway 6.

The driver of the passenger car was ejected and was pronounced dead and the second passenger in the car was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Both occupants were male, but have not been identified at this time.

The tow truck driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.