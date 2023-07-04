UTAH FIREWATCH
Two Davis County deputies killed in motorcycle crash

Jul 4, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:41 pm

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Two deputies of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office were killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies as 54-year-old Corporal Steven Lewis and 39-year-old Deputy Jennifer Turner.

The two were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a pickup truck on South Weber Drive near Cooks Cove.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 3:20 pm, when a black Yamaha motorcycle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on South Weber Dr. While navigating a curve, the motorcycle drifted out of its lane and into the path of a westbound Dodge Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer.

The collision took place in the westbound lanes as the driver’s side of the Dodge and the motorcycle collided, killing both occupants of the motorcycle. The driver of the Dodge was unharmed.

Lewis served Davis County Sheriff’s Office for five and a half years and Turner joined the as a deputy in 2020. “Both individuals leave behind co-workers and family and friends who loved them dearly,” a release stated.

 

Sherriff Kelly Sparks said both were off-duty at the time of their death and they were an engaged couple.

“The tragic passing of Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner is devastating to all of us,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Both were very impactful in their positions at the Sheriff’s Office and will be deeply missed. I know they were both excited about their future together.”

A release from the sheriff’s office stated, “We appreciate the outpouring of support from across the state and nation as we grieve not one, but two holes that our DCSO family now has. Jennifer and Steve touched many lives at the Sheriff’s Office and in their communities and will not be forgotten. We recognize this tragedy has impacted every person at the Sheriff’s Office. We have asked that Davis Behavioral Health and our in-office therapist provide support to all our staff for the foreseeable future.”

Local News

Eliza Pace

