Victim identified in SLC hit-and-run being investigated as homicide

Jul 4, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: 5:48 pm

Eliza Pace

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man killed in a hit-and-run was identified in an update given by police Tuesday.

The victim was identified by Salt Lake City Police Department as 61-year-old Victor Hershberger.

The police are investigating the death as a homicide after evidence showed a car intentionally hit Hershberger as he was riding a scooter.

Man killed in possibly targeted hit-and-run crash

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad are leading this investigation and the person responsible for Hershberger’s death remains outstanding.

According to a release from Salt Lake City Police Department, “Detectives believe there are people in our community with information about this case, including people who know the identity of the driver of the car that hit Hershberge.”

Currently, there is no suspect information or description about the driver’s car available.

This investigation started at 1:15 a.m., on Monday, July 3, when dispatch received a call about a crash involving a car and a person riding a scooter.

Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver may have intentionally hit Hershberger and left the scene without stopping.

