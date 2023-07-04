Officials urge ‘mindfulness’ with fireworks to avoid injuries and harm

LAYTON, Utah – It only takes a spark. But sometimes that small spark can lead to devastating fires.

“I think most people this time of year, they see the big fires on tv up on the hillsides and such, and they forget that probably the most common fires we have and such related to fireworks are those related to disposal,” Layton City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Cook said.

For many, the 4th of July is a time of celebration.

For the Layton City Fire Department, it is a holiday that keeps them on their toes.

“Every year, we seem to get a fire or two in trees or bushes that are adjacent to homes. They’ll put those homes at risk. We’ve had car fires that have happened over the past from fireworks that have ended up going underneath vehicles and causing vehicle fires,” Cook said.

The small stuff often leads to the big stuff.

That is why Cook said using common fire sense and grabbing a bucket of water should be on your list of priorities.

“I think everybody needs to be mindful,” Cook said.

Even still, there are some fires you cannot prevent, like the one Monday. Utah Fire said the one-acre burn known as the Cedar Knoll Fire ignited by lightening.

“I think our fire danger today is certainly less than it’s been over the last several years, but I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” Cook said.

As things dry out, Battalion Chief Cook said they are anticipating that the late summer, early fall season is when the state could be more at risk for fires.