Reports: Former Jazz Assistant Alex Jensen Joins Dallas Mavericks

Jul 4, 2023, 2:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, former Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen will join Jason Kidd on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

Jensen coached for Utah for a decade, from 2013 to 2023.

Jensen specializes in player development. He was key in Rudy Gobert’s transformation into a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jensen will join former Utah Jazz lottery pick Dante Exum in Dallas.

RELATED: Former Jazzman Dante Exum Returns To NBA With Mavericks

Also in Dallas, former Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey will reunite with Jensen. Lindsey holds an advisory role in the Mavericks front office.

Jensen Had Successful Stay In Utah

Jensen, a former star at the University of Utah made a strong impact on the Jazz during his 10 seasons with the franchise.

After leading the Canton Charge in the NBA G League between 2011-13, Jensen joined the Jazz with a focus on player development.

A protege of longtime Utes coach Rick Majerus, Jensen helped Rudy Gobert transform from the 27th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft into a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a multi-time All-Star.

Jensen has also worked for the German National Team during his time in Utah and served as the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup team.

The Utah native has interviewed for several head coaching positions across basketball over the last decade, including at the University of Utah in 2021.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Reports: Former Jazz Assistant Alex Jensen Joins Dallas Mavericks