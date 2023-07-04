UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, sources say

Jul 4, 2023, 4:05 PM

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated...

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Hun...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Russia’s Uprising and Religion in Democracy

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Huntsman Jr. about the impact of the Military uprising in Russia and also talks with Jonathan Rauch about the role of religion in democracy.

3 days ago

A school bus...

Associated Press

Moms for Liberty’s focus on school races nationwide sets up political clash with teachers unions

Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, is looking to expand those efforts across the country

3 days ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

Associated Press

Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP

The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden's son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington and denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case.

3 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks to the media at a conference titled "Celebrate the Faces of Israel"...

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Anti-Trump video shared by DeSantis campaign is ‘homophobic,’ says a conservative LGBT group

A LGBT conservative group says a video shared by Ron DeSantis′ presidential campaign that slams rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people “ventured into homophobic territory.”

4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump (left) and former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are seen here in a split im...

Kristen Holmes, Alayna Treene and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Sources say Trump pressured Arizona governor to turn 2020 election

Following his defeat in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump spoke to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to discuss the results, a source familiar with the call told CNN.

4 days ago

Drone light shows will replace firework shows in Salt Lake for July 2023....

Andrew Adams

SLC set to stage July drone sky shows amid concerns about fireworks

Instead of traditional fireworks displays, city leaders were preparing Friday to put on the first of two drone light shows this month amid concerns over fire danger and air quality.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, sources say