UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police identify suspect in alleged targeted fatal hit-and-run crash

Jul 4, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Robert Boyatt, 53, mug shot. (Salt Lake City Police)...

Robert Boyatt, 53, mug shot. (Salt Lake City Police)

(Salt Lake City Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY –– Salt Lake City police have identified the victim and suspect of Monday morning’s fatal hit-and-run crash.

SLC PD believe that 53-year-old Robert Boyatt intentionally used his car to hit and kill 61-year-old Victor Hershberge near 1020 N Topaz Drive at 1:15 a.m.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Boyatt intentionally hit Hershberge and left the scene without stopping or rendering first aid,” stated the SLC PD press release.

Police describe Boyatt as approximately 5′ 9″ tall, 180 pounds, bald, and has blue eyes. Police believe the suspect is dangerous but not armed.

“On Tuesday, patrol officers and detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad safely located the car used in this alleged homicide,” stated the press release.

SLC PD ask anyone with information to contact 911 and not approach Boyatt. Police are also urging the suspect to turn himself into police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Road-rage shooting ends in rollover crash

Two men who allegedly shot at a semitruck driver on Monday ended up crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from police.

19 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Andrew Adams

SLC police investigate Pride flag vandalism, burning as possible hate crime

Neighbors said a handful of Pride flags were cut down, vandalized and even burned early Monday as police said they were investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

2 days ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Guns, knives, explosives seized from Juab County home

A requested welfare check lead to the discovery of numerous weapons and drugs, including "cricket bombs" and pipe bombs, inside a Juab County home.

2 days ago

A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left mult...

Associated Press

Police confirm 11 hurt in Kansas club shooting

Police in Kansas now say 11 people were hurt over the weekend when a gunman opened fire inside a Wichita nightclub.

2 days ago

police, crime, police tape...

Associated Press

Indiana police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in hospital

Authorities say an Indiana police officer was fatally shot at a hospital while trying to arrest a man suspected of domestic violence.

2 days ago

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Pat Reavy

Iron County man found shot to death; woman arrested

A Beryl woman was arrested for investigation of homicide after a man was found dead late Sunday night.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Police identify suspect in alleged targeted fatal hit-and-run crash