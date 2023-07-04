Police identify suspect in alleged targeted fatal hit-and-run crash

SALT LAKE CITY –– Salt Lake City police have identified the victim and suspect of Monday morning’s fatal hit-and-run crash.

SLC PD believe that 53-year-old Robert Boyatt intentionally used his car to hit and kill 61-year-old Victor Hershberge near 1020 N Topaz Drive at 1:15 a.m.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Boyatt intentionally hit Hershberge and left the scene without stopping or rendering first aid,” stated the SLC PD press release.

Police describe Boyatt as approximately 5′ 9″ tall, 180 pounds, bald, and has blue eyes. Police believe the suspect is dangerous but not armed.

“On Tuesday, patrol officers and detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad safely located the car used in this alleged homicide,” stated the press release.

SLC PD ask anyone with information to contact 911 and not approach Boyatt. Police are also urging the suspect to turn himself into police.

We need help from community members locating the suspect in this homicide investigation. He is identified as Robert Boyatt, 53. He should be considered 'dangerous.' Call 9-1-1 if seen. Details: https://t.co/2uD8JoBuF3…spect-identified/#SLCPD #SaltLakeCity #SLC #Utah pic.twitter.com/T743KmoRal — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) July 4, 2023