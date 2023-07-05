Utahns celebrate Fourth of July across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — A day of parades, picnics, and barbecues as cities, communities, and families celebrated Independence Day in Utah.

Even before the sun came up in Provo, crowds were already filling the streets along University Avenue to see the largest of its kind parade in the Western United States.

As 60 floats, 12 marching bands, and 30 military entries marched down the city street, organizers told KSL TV they started in January, taking about six months to pull it all together.

One family said they’ve been coming for 40 years, and getting a front-row seat is a major operation.

“Showing up at 5 o’clock yesterday morning,” said the father and grandfather. “I do it for the grandkids.”

But it’s not just Provo that comes alive on the Fourth of July. Cities and communities across Utah have a variety of events, including the Riverton Town Days.

“It’s the place to be,” said Sheril Garn, who has been organizing the Independence Day party for 24 years. “Lucky me. My grandfather started this park, built the original park, and so it’s just kind of tradition for me, my hometown.”

A tradition that brings the Buehner family back year after year, all of them wearing their festive red, white, and blue flag shirts.

“They are just for fun,” said Jessica Beuhner with a laugh. “The only day we can wear them.”

For the Hunt family, who had all gathered for a picnic, the food would not be complete without Grandma’s secret recipe.

“Grandma’s baked beans which are excellent,” said Jerry Hunt.

For dozens of others, bingo was the attraction at the Riverton Days.

“I love bingo,” said 90-year-old Nada Ann Scillman, with a laugh.

But no matter the festivities. It’s a day to spend with family.

“I love spending time with my extended family and cousins. They are my closest friends and family,” said 12-year-old Adele Kemp.

The main event for the Riverton City party is the fireworks which go off at 10 p.m.