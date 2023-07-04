UTAH FIREWATCH
Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubín Scores Twice For Guatemala In CONCACAF Gold Cup

Jul 4, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubín scored a brace for Guatemala in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Rubín’s two goals helped lead Guatemala to a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe.

Both of Rubín’s goals were equalizers for Guatemala.

Defender Andreaw Gravillon gave Guadeloupe the lead in the 27th minute with a header from close range.

In the 39th, Rubín tied the game with a header of his own.

After the half, Guadeloupe’s Ange-Freddy Plumain regained the lead for his team after earning a penalty kick.

Less than ten minutes after Plumain’s goal, Rubín answered again with the goal off an assist from Nathaniel Méndez-Laing.

Guatemala’s Carlos Mejía gave his team a lead in the 75th minute that they wouldn’t lose.

Rubín has two goals for Real Salt Lake in 13 games played this season.

Both of his 2023 MLS season goals also came in the same game. Rubín led RSL to a 2-1 win over Austin in June.

RELATED: Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

