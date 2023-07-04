Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubín Scores Twice For Guatemala In CONCACAF Gold Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubín scored a brace for Guatemala in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Rubín’s two goals helped lead Guatemala to a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe.

GAME ON 😤 Guatemala levels the match 2-2 🇬🇹 pic.twitter.com/mMuw7RKobb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2023

Both of Rubín’s goals were equalizers for Guatemala.

Defender Andreaw Gravillon gave Guadeloupe the lead in the 27th minute with a header from close range.

In the 39th, Rubín tied the game with a header of his own.

🇬🇹 @realsaltlake‘s Rubio Rubín nets the equalizer for Guatemala before the break! pic.twitter.com/y1dACH2kV0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 4, 2023

After the half, Guadeloupe’s Ange-Freddy Plumain regained the lead for his team after earning a penalty kick.

Less than ten minutes after Plumain’s goal, Rubín answered again with the goal off an assist from Nathaniel Méndez-Laing.

Guatemala’s Carlos Mejía gave his team a lead in the 75th minute that they wouldn’t lose.

Guatemala earns an exciting three points and advances to the 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals to face Jamaica 🇬🇹⚔️ pic.twitter.com/R1yeCaD8DG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2023

Rubín has two goals for Real Salt Lake in 13 games played this season.

Both of his 2023 MLS season goals also came in the same game. Rubín led RSL to a 2-1 win over Austin in June.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

