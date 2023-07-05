UTAH FIREWATCH
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Teen falls asleep and crashes into a Huntsville creek

Jul 4, 2023, 8:04 PM

The crashed car in the Huntsville creek. (Weber Fire District)

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A teenage boy fell asleep while behind the wheel and woke up in a Weber County creek Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed told KSL TV the teen drove through a barrier and into the water near 7345 E 900 S, Huntsville, at approximately 1 a.m.

Reed said the teen was able to get himself out of the car without help but needed a wrecker to get him out of the water.

The teen only had minor injuries, and police do not suspect DUI. He was the only occupant in the car.

