Fire crews say safest way to watch fireworks is at professional shows

Jul 4, 2023, 10:25 PM

KSLTV.com

RIVERTON, Utah — Fire officials credit public awareness and education for fewer fires started by fireworks. They’re also glad to see thousands of people attending community fireworks displays.

At Riverton Days, Mayor Trent Staggs said the city spends upwards of $40,000 on fireworks, and he believes it’s money well spent.

Every year roughly 10 thousand people attend the events surrounding July Fourth, with the peak of attendees during the fireworks that wrap up the festivities.

Kelly Bird, a spokesman for Unified Fire Authority, said July is always a challenge with heat, wind, and, of course, fireworks.

Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this July

He, and other fire crews, recommend people leave the fireworks to the professionals adding people don’t try to start fires, but carelessness and accidents happen.

“A lot of the fires that do happen during firework season are just people that are just shooting them off and not paying attention to what happens,” Bird said.

So far, this Fourth of July holiday, there have only been a few calls for fires started by fireworks, according to Bird. The most serious over the weekend in West Valley City when fireworks are blamed for damaging three homes.

