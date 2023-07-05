UTAH FIREWATCH
GUN VIOLENCE

Police: Teen in custody after witnesses say gun pointed, shot fired at TRAX platform

Jul 4, 2023, 10:13 PM | Updated: 10:18 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after witnesses said he pointed a gun on a TRAX platform and fired a shot at another teen.

Before 7:00 p.m., Unified officers responded to the Utah Transit Authority Meadowbrook TRAX station, on 188 W. 3900 South, of reported shots fired as other police combed surrounding neighborhoods for the suspected shooter.

UTA Police Lt. Paul Nielson said surveillance footage from the platform showed the teen did, in fact, pull out a gun and pointed it.

“There’s a group of them that get off the train together. They seem to be friends,” Nielson told KSL TV. “He was pointing (the gun) at what appears to be another female juvenile.”

Unified and Utah Transit Authority police searching for the gun used in the alleged shooting. (KSL TV)

After the apparent shot reported by witnesses, police said everyone from the group took off running.

“We then canvassed the area looking for the shooter who ran north toward the apartments, found that person in a dumpster in the apartments,” Nielson said.

Officers could be seen combing the railroad tracks for any signs of evidence and for the gun itself.

A UTA spokesperson later said the gun was recovered at the same apartment complex where officers located the teen suspect. According to the spokesperson, the teen would be booked on suspicion of multiple charges.

Meanwhile, police said they were still hoping to find the teen’s alleged target to get her side of what happened. Nielson said police were glad the situation didn’t end worse than it did.

“You don’t want to see that anywhere—especially (on the) Fourth of July with people using the system,” he said.

