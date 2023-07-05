UTAH FIREWATCH
Driver hospitalized after crashing into rock formation in Mountain Green

Jul 5, 2023, 6:41 AM

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A driver was rescued after driving off the road and crashing into a rock formation where they became pinned in their vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection district, the driver was trapped in their car just off the Interstate 84 westbound before the power plant.

The car evidently went off the road where it struck a rock formation. Additional resources were requested to cut the car open to allow access to remove the pinned driver.

The occupant was treated with an IV while trapped in the car, and when finally removed, the driver was transported to the hospital with potentially live threatening injuries.

