UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Las Vegas Aces’ Bond On And Off The Court Leads To Success

Jul 5, 2023, 9:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Candace Parker sees a lot of similarities between the Las Vegas Aces and the 2016 Los Angeles Sparks team she played for that won a WNBA title.

A lot of it has to do with the friendships the players share off the court.

“Our team was really, really close,” said Parker, who came to Las Vegas as a free agent in the offseason. “I don’t think it’s by accident that you have success on the court when you’re cool off the court.”

The Aces sit at 15-1 after routing both New York and Connecticut, which have the next two best records in the league. That’s the best start to a season since Los Angeles went 20-1 in 2016.

“In terms of the mentality of this team it reminds me a lot of 2016,” Parker said. “It was just business-like game to game. It didn’t matter the result, it was whether we did what we were supposed to do.”

If the Aces keep playing the way they are, they have a chance to approach the 1998 Houston Comets team that went 27-3 for the highest winning percentage in league history.

With the core group of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young signed through 2024, this team could be really good for a long time. The Aces announced Wilson’s two-year extension last Friday. Wilson, Gray and Young are starting in the All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 15. Plum was named a reserve Saturday.

Las Vegas has been winning by an average of 15.6 points a game and is playing a very unselfish style of basketball, averaging 22 assists a game — second in the league behind New York.

“We just like sharing the ball,” Aces guard Chelsea Gray said. “We have a lot of really good passers and really good scorers.”

The Aces, who have won eight straight games, are unbeaten at home this season and remain atop the AP WNBA power poll.

AP WNBA Poll

New York moved into second place in the poll after beating Connecticut on the road last week. The Sun fell to third. They were followed by Washington, Dallas and Atlanta. Chicago was seventh with Minnesota and Los Angeles next. Indiana was 10th as Seattle and Phoenix rounded out the poll.

Coaching Carousel

Chicago’s James Wade stepped down as coach and general manager on Saturday to take an assistant coaching position with the Toronto Raptors. That means that Cheryl Reeve is the only coach to hold her current position for more than two years. She took over in 2010. Every other team in the WNBA has changed its coach since Seattle hired Noelle Quinn in June 2021.

Wade’s departure was the second coaching change in the past two weeks after Phoenix fired Vanessa Nygaard on June 25.

Player of the Week

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier averaged 26.7 points, nine rebounds, and 2.3 blocks to help the Lynx win all three of their games last week.

The Lynx swept a home-and-home set with Seattle and beat Phoenix. Other players receiving votes included Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas, Breanna Stewart of New York, Satou Sabally of Dallas, and Courtney Williams of Chicago.

Griner Watch

Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury have a two-game road trip to New York and Minnesota this week before playing at home against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Griner didn’t play on the team’s last trip to New York a few weeks ago because of a hip injury.

She returned on June 24 and has continued her stellar season averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Game of the Week

Dallas at Las Vegas, Wednesday. The Aces can almost assuredly wrap up the Western Conference spot in the Commissioner’s Cup with a win over the Wings.

Las Vegas would have a three-game lead over Minnesota with three games left. The Aces beat the Lynx in the first meeting and hold an overwhelming 164-point lead in point differential between the teams.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Trevor Lewis Returns To Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have made a strategic move to bolster their penalty killing unit by signing Trevor Lewis for the upcoming NHL season.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubín Scores Twice For Guatemala In CONCACAF Gold Cup

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubín put together a brace for Guatemala in the Group Stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Former Jazz Assistant Alex Jensen Joins Dallas Mavericks

According to ESPN sources, former Utah Jazz assistant coach will join Jason Kidd on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Leads Jazz In Summer League Debut

Keyonte George scored 18 points as the Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 95-85 in their Salt Lake City Summer League debut. 

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: L.A. Lakers Hiring Former Utah Jazz Forward As Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former Utah Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham's staff, according to ESPN.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Utah Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Speaks With Jeremiah Jensen

After arriving in Utah for the first time as a member of the Jazz, rookie Keyonte George sat down with KSL Sports Live's Jeremiah Jensen.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Las Vegas Aces’ Bond On And Off The Court Leads To Success